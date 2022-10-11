 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mays Landing woman with dementia reported missing

Bork

Julia Bork, 87, of Mays Landing, Hamilton Township

Julia Bork has been located, according to Hamilton Township police.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 87-year-old Mays Landing woman with dementia who last seen at her home on Greenbriar Court around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Julia Bork, 87, is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and carrying a multicolored purse, police said on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Bork's whereabouts should contact police at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.

— Eric Conklin

