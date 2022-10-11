Mays Landing woman with dementia reported missing

Julia Bork has been located, according to Hamilton Township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 87-year-old Mays Landing woman with dementia who last seen at her home on Greenbriar Court around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Julia Bork, 87, is about 5 foot, 6 inches tall and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and carrying a multicolored purse, police said on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information about Bork's whereabouts should contact police at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.
— Eric Conklin
