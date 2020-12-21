Mays Landing toys and collectibles store to be featured in TV docuseries

Farpoint Toys & Collectibles in Mays Landing will be featured in a new five-episode, docuseries about vintage toy stores called “A Toy Store Near You.”
All 30-minute episodes of season 2 of the vintage toy store docuseries will be released on Christmas Day. All episodes will be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, Breaker and Microsoft XBOX.
"Season 2 promises to showcase less COVID and more vintage toys, while preserving the same Nacelle Company style of documentary filmmaking that made 'The Toys That Made Us' and 'The Movies That Made Us' such an enjoyable ride into the deepest crevices of our nostalgic memories," said Brian Volk-Weiss, the show's creator in a written statement.
The publicity materials for the episode said Farpoint Toys is located in the former Fireplace Shanty of Mays Landing.
The show calls Farpoint "one of the most beloved toy stores in America," and it is is Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer award-winning store. Eisner was an American cartoonist, entrepreneur and writer, who died in 2005.
Interspersed amongst their inventory were permanent exhibits, and it's the hope of owners Justin and Penelope Daniels that soon people will once again be able to come and experience the carefully curated nostalgia themselves.
Without the loyal support from its customers, Farpoint would be out of business at this point, said Justin Daniels previously.
Besides the negative impact of having to close as a nonessential business since March 22, a destructive weather event called a derecho caused multiple electrical fires in and around the store on June 3 and led to a destruction of the store’s electrical system and widespread damage.
As an indication of how much the store means to its patrons, a GoFundMe page was started June 4, and the goal of raising $25,000 was surpassed in less than a month.
“We always try to stay optimistic,” said Daniels previously, who was thankful for the outreach from family, friends and customers.
