MAYS LANDING — "Nobody ever heard about it," said Grace McKenna, a descendant of a woman who survived a deadly train crash in Mays Landing in 1880.

Her great-grandmother, Katie Shields, took the train from Philadelphia to Atlantic City to enjoy a day at the shore on the morning of Aug. 11, 1880.

About 1,300 passengers were in two train cars, many of the travelers were from the Irish Catholic parish of St. Anne's in Philadelphia, according to researcher and author Mari Dottolo. The West Jersey Line had been in operation for less than two months at the time.

Tragedy struck on the way back to Philadelphia, as the train prepared to stop in Mays Landing to allow for another train to pass. At 6:41 p.m., the trains collided, leaving 30 dead and many more injured.

On Friday, Mays Landing residents commemorated the 143rd anniversary of the tragedy with a tribute to the victims. The event began with a presentation at Mays Landing Presbyterian Church and ended a short walk away at the trestle bridge where the accident occurred.

McKenna, who carried a bouquet of white roses, said her great-grandmother had burns on her face, but she never explained or discussed the event. No one in her family ever knew it happened, she said.

"When you think of what they went through, and how nothing was passed along. ... it's just wonderful that they're remembered now," McKenna said.

Dattolo, author of a book detailing the tragedy called "Between the Shore and City," signed books and answered questions at the memorial.

Dattolo said after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, she retired and began working on a research project on the abandoned cotton mill in Mays Landing. She then became interested in the abandoned train station.

"At the time, I never guessed what an amazing story I was about to unravel and the many directions it would take me. It has been an incredible journey," Dattolo said.

Dattolo said she found that the story was largely undocumented and it took a lot of research to put the pieces together. Once she did, she felt a responsibility to honor the victims.

"The disaster occurred on Mays Landing soil. A residual footprint exists when a tragic event occurs," Dattolo said.

Lynn Wood, board member of the Atlantic County Historical Society, gave a presentation on the history of the railroad and the details of the crash.

The service was then led by bagpiper Michael Bell down the street to the site of the train crash, a trestle bridge on the Great Egg Harbor River.

"There was no fire department, no rescue equipment to free trapped passengers, no paramedics to tend to injuries, and no hospital within 50 miles," said Hamilton Township mayor Carl Pitale in a speech at the site.

Pitale said it was through the hospitality of local residents that the many travelers found food, shelter and comfort after the tragedy.

"As I always say, in times of trouble, look for the helpers. There are always helpers," Pitale said.

Gina Furnari read the names of the 30 victims as Helen Hudson banged a sound bowl once for each name. Volunteers threw white roses into the river in honor of each victim.

Dozens stood by to honor the victims and watch the roses float into the river.

Kate Disken said she lives near the trestle bridge and always wondered about it but had never heard about the train crash.

"We came to learn about it because we were curious. It's a horrifying story," Disken said.

