Mays Landing movie theater to close, court records say

MAYS LANDING — Regal Cinemas' Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater is set to close.
The theater off the Black Horse Pike is one of 39 venues being shuttered by Regal's parent company, Cineworld, beginning Feb. 15, according to records filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.
Cineworld, which manages facilities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, plans to reject leases on the theaters in a new bankruptcy filing Tuesday. The company also recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, Business Insider reported.
STONE HARBOR — The hand sanitizing stations are set up around the lobby at Harbor Square The…
The Hamilton Commons shopping center is listed as the counterparty to the venue under Hamilton Commons TEI Equities LLC, according to court records. Its listed address is for Metro Commercial Management Services Inc., which maintains an office in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.
Metro Commercial Management did not return a request for comment Friday.
The Mays Landing theater opened in 2002. In Atlantic County, two other movie theaters in Northfield and Ventnor are operated by Town Square Entertainment. There also is an IMAX theater inside Tropicana Atlantic City.
Regal operates another theater at the Cumberland Mall in Vineland. That theater was not on the list of properties slated to close.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
GALLERY: A look back at South Jersey movie theaters
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
The Regal Cinemas Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater opened in 2002.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.