Mays Landing movie theater to close, court records say

MAYS LANDING — Regal Cinemas' Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 theater is set to close.

The theater off the Black Horse Pike is one of 39 venues being shuttered by Regal's parent company, Cineworld, beginning Feb. 15, according to records filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

Cineworld, which manages facilities in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, plans to reject leases on the theaters in a new bankruptcy filing Tuesday. The company also recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, Business Insider reported.

Cineworld's public relations team couldn't immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The Hamilton Commons shopping center is listed as the counterparty to the venue under Hamilton Commons TEI Equities LLC, according to court records. Its listed address is for Metro Commercial Management Services Inc., which maintains an office in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Metro Commercial Management did not return a request for comment Friday.

The Mays Landing theater opened in 2002. In Atlantic County, two other movie theaters in Northfield and Ventnor are operated by Town Square Entertainment. There also is an IMAX theater inside Tropicana Atlantic City.

Regal operates another theater at the Cumberland Mall in Vineland. That theater was not on the list of properties slated to close.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GALLERY: A look back at South Jersey movie theaters 012519_movie theater 8 -- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES -- 012519_movie theater 5 012519_movie theater 15 012519_movie theater 17 012519_movie theater 10 012519_movie theater 7 012519_movie theater 16 012519_movie theater 12 012519_movie theater 4 012519_movie theater 18 012519_movie theater 6 012519_movie theater 3 012519_movie theater 13 012519_movie theater 2 012519_movie theater 11 012519_movie theater 14 012519_movie theater 9 012519_movie theater