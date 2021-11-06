Mays Landing Merchants host annual Fine Crafts Fall Festival and Family Fun Day

MAYS LANDING — Hundreds of area residents came to War Memorial Park here Saturday for the 20th annual Fine Crafts Fall Festival and Family Fun Day. Visitors to the event purchased products from food and craft vendors and participated in numerous family-friendly events, including a bounce house and face-painting. The Mays Landing Merchants Association sponsored the event. For a photo gallery of the community gathering, go to PressofAC.com.
— Charlie Pritchard
