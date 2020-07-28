Pleasantville Police car
PLEASANTVILLE — A 28-year-old Mays Landing man died Sunday after being hit by a car on the Black Horse Pike, police said Tuesday.

At 4:38 a.m. Sunday, officers arrived in the 700 block of the pike for a report of a pedestrian struck in the eastbound lanes, Capt. Matthew Hartman said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found a man gravely injured and lying underneath the vehicle that struck him, Hartman said. Ryan Mammoccio was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Hoang Nguyen, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, Hartman said.

City police were assisted by Pleasantville Fire/Rescue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Unit, State Police, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, TriCare EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics, Hartman said.

The crash is under investigation by Sgt. Miguel Lugo. Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it can call police at 609-641-6100.

