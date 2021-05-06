Mays Landing man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Mays Landing man was arrested in Northfield on Tuesday for entering the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.
According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. District Court for District of Columbia, an anonymous tipster on Jan. 10 notified the FBI that Robert Petrosh Jr., 51, was on the steps of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
A week later, another tipster called the FBI and said a relative was good friends with Petrosh's mother, and the mother told the relative that Petrosh went inside the Capitol.
The tipster also gave a physical description of Petrosh and, 10 days later, told the FBI in an interview that Petrosh had been lying low following the riot.
The FBI obtained a copy of Petrosh's driver's license with the tipster's information, according to the complaint.
On Jan. 28, in a photo submitted in an unrelated tip, someone resembling Petrosh was seen in the background. That same individual was seen in closed-circuit television footage.
That same day, an FBI Task Force Officer who has known Petrosh for 15 years positively identified him in the photo and CCTV footage. The second tipster did the same March 24.
After his arrest, Petrosh appeared in court virtually before Judge Karen M. Williams. He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
"We've received the initial complaint and warrant," said Steven Sheffler, Petrosh's attorney. "We're currently attempting to obtain discovery relevant to the charges against Mr. Petrosh, and we're anxious to review all information that the government has procured that they believe supports charges against him.
"We're pretty confident that, at the end of the day, we should be able to resolve these issues both fairly and expeditiously."
Sheffler said that another hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.
Petrosh is at least the fourth resident with South Jersey ties to be arrested in Washington, D.C. James Rahm, formerly of Atlantic City, and his son, James III were charged for entering the Capitol; while Leonard Guthrie Jr, of Cape May, was arrested for walking past a police barricade before the crowd breached the building. Guthrie said he was in a holding cell by the time it became an insurrection.
