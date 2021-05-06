Mays Landing man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Mays Landing man was arrested in Northfield on Tuesday for entering the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C.

According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. District Court for District of Columbia, an anonymous tipster on Jan. 10 notified the FBI that Robert Petrosh Jr., 51, was on the steps of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

A week later, another tipster called the FBI and said a relative was good friends with Petrosh's mother, and the mother told the relative that Petrosh went inside the Capitol.

The tipster also gave a physical description of Petrosh and, 10 days later, told the FBI in an interview that Petrosh had been lying low following the riot.

The FBI obtained a copy of Petrosh's driver's license with the tipster's information, according to the complaint.

On Jan. 28, in a photo submitted in an unrelated tip, someone resembling Petrosh was seen in the background. That same individual was seen in closed-circuit television footage.

That same day, an FBI Task Force Officer who has known Petrosh for 15 years positively identified him in the photo and CCTV footage. The second tipster did the same March 24.