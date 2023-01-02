Mays Landing man, 70, dies in Black Horse Pike crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in the township on Monday morning.
James Day, 70, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive around 9:36 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway, striking a line of trees, township police said.
Day was fatally wounded by the crash, police said.
No cause for the crash was given by Monday afternoon, and it remained under investigation by police.
Township Rescue Squad personnel, AtlantiCare paramedics, firefighters from Mays Landing and Laureldale and the state Medical Examiner's Office assisted, police said.
People are also reading…
Eyewitnesses are urged to contact police at 609-625-2700.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.