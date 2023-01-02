 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mays Landing man, 70, dies in Black Horse Pike crash

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

NASA researchers completed a full-scale crash test of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) concept vehicle at the agency’s Landing and Impact Research (LandIR) facility at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in the township on Monday morning.

James Day, 70, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive around 9:36 a.m. when the car ran off the roadway, striking a line of trees, township police said.

Day was fatally wounded by the crash, police said.

No cause for the crash was given by Monday afternoon, and it remained under investigation by police.

Township Rescue Squad personnel, AtlantiCare paramedics, firefighters from Mays Landing and Laureldale and the state Medical Examiner's Office assisted, police said.

People are also reading…

Eyewitnesses are urged to contact police at 609-625-2700.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News