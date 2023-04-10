HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County golf course has been sold to a businessman and Atlantic City casino executive, after the property had previously been forfeited to a Delaware-based bank, tax records show.

Mays Landing Country Club was acquired by Frank Ruocco, according to a notice of sale filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office on March 28.

Ruocco is known for being executive vice president of Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. He and his partners were part of a group that reopened the former Revel-Casino Hotel, now known as Ocean Casino Resort.

The country club, located on Cates Road near the border of Hamilton and Egg Harbor townships, closed recently, with little advance notice.

The 18-hole course first opened in 1962. The property includes a facility offering reception rooms for events and wedding receptions.

Attempts to reach Ruocco directly on Monday were unsuccessful.

The latest purchase isn't Ruocco's first golfing endeavor.

The group that owns Ocean Casino bought Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point in 2021. That course is known to have previously hosted the Shoprite LPGA Classic before the tournament crossed towns, landing in Galloway Township at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

Greate Bay Marketing Director Tim Stover did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

The parking lot of the Mays Landing golf course sits, empty, at a time when it might otherwise be packed with cars of morning golfers. A "no trespassing" sign steers curious people away.

Those signs and caution tape also stop walkers from going into the first and second holes, which have entry points on Cates Road.

The country club was well-known for being owned by the Fraser family until 2015, when it was sold to Green Valley Destinations and Resorts, which committed itself to keeping the course open for local and visiting golfers.

Recently, the course was acquired by WSFS Bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, for about $2.5 million, according to Atlantic County tax records filed on March 16. The Delaware-based bank was represented in the matter by Christine Barba, according to tax records.

Barba did not immediately return a request for comment on Monday.

That property transfer may have been the result of previous financial issues.

In 2021, the country club's owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allowed the former owners to reorganize the course's finances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf operations continued there despite the financial challenges.