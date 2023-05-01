HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A few years ago, when Serena Zulauf and her husband, Kevin, bought their house next to Mays Landing Country Club, she wasn't afraid the aesthetics of a golf course could be trumped by home development.

Zulauf, a resident of the Glen Eyre housing development adjacent to the golf course, lives down the street from one of the shuttered country club's holes. Up until golfers stopped returning this season, the course was one of the neighborhood's most aesthetically pleasing aspects, a draw for buyers.

"Hearing the golf club hitting the ball, there's just something peaceful about it," said Zulauf, 35.

The club appears to have been closed for about two or three months.

Some residents fear more houses at the golf course could be on the way because a deed restriction from 2014 is still in place.

While the entire property looks like a spot for a developer to add to Hamilton Township's property tax base, no fewer than 12 golf holes must be kept open on the land, according to a deed restriction amendment filed in 2014 and signed by James Fraser, the country club's former president.

However, the deed restriction leaves 50 acres that could be developed.

Residents of Glen Eyre, a newly built housing development beside the course, are concerned that property values may drop, especially for homes whose backyards are adjacent to the golfing action. When the development was built, homeowners who chose to live on the golf course paid a higher amount for their properties.

Fears of higher traffic and the effects of construction have also spread in the neighborhood.

The owners who purchased the course in 2015 said they planned on maintaining 18 holes, opting not to make substantial changes besides improvements. But that's not who owns the course now.

Frank Ruocco, executive vice president of Ocean Casino Resort, bought the shuttered golf course out of foreclosure, according to a notice of sale filed with the Atlantic County Clerk's Office late last month.

The purchase comes about two years after Ruocco and a group of investors purchased Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point.

Ruocco has not returned multiple requests for comment.

The country club initially put a deed restriction on the land to keep it a golf course, according to a filing in the Clerk's Office from March 19, 2002.

In the filing, the club agreed the property "shall be used only as a public golf course and shall be operated and maintained as a public golf course in the first-class, mid-market manner and condition."

Should the country club be sold, the incoming owner would be subject to the same terms, the document states.

The deed restriction, however, was amended, according to a filing from 2014, which kept the limitation in place only for land occupied by holes 10-18, leaving the other holes closest to Monet Drive available for building.

That filing amended that the course's restricted area "contain no less than a 12-hole public golf course."

Fraser said when the country club was sold in 2015 that his family pondered selling part of the course to developers and leaving it as a 12-hole course, an idea that was scrapped because of Atlantic County's then economic condition and housing market.

Mayor Carl Pitale said last week he was not deeply familiar with the property or its history but wished for the new owner's success.

“I’m being optimistic that it’s a good thing,” Pitale said.

The country club was a well-known 18-hole course in Atlantic County and a Fraser family heirloom until it was sold in 2015 to Green Valley Destinations and Resorts. Its event room was also a popular place for parties and wedding receptions.

While prime golf season is approaching, drawing hundreds of local and visiting players, the facility is mostly dormant, displaying "no trespassing" signs on different ends of the property to steer away curious people.

Since the 2015 acquisition, the club appeared to retain its golfing operations before being acquired by WSFS Bank, based in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier this year for about $2.5 million, tax records show.

Before the shutdown, the club's owners, in 2021, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, safeguarding the facility while its finances were reorganized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Schmidt, a resident of the 55-and over community that was built around the golf course, said he would like to see the facility reopened. The 72-year-old, who has been living there since about 2003, said he isn't a fan of new development closer to the Glen Eyre homes, as the amended deed restriction would permit.

"Compared to the courses around here, like Harbor Pines, Ballamor and stuff, it would need considerable tender loving care to get it into a reasonable state," Schmidt said. "It certainly isn't destroyed by any sense of the imagination. If they left it at 18 (holes), it would be great."

Staff Writer Christopher Doyle contributed to this report.

