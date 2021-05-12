Mays Landing comic shop survives pandemic downturn to open second location in Somers Point

+4 Pop culture collectible shops open and stay afloat during pandemic DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A new comic book store, Symbiotic Comics, took a chance and decided to ope…

According to Publishers Weekly, as of early 2019, there were about 2,000 comic shops in the country. Hard data on stores isn’t available, so it’s difficult to say how many shops closed permanently last year as a result of the pandemic.

That said, many of the shops that survived saw a notable rebound in sales in late summer and early fall, said Dan Gearino, who chronicled the history of comics retail in the 2017 book “Comic Shop: The Retail Mavericks Who Gave Us a New Geek Culture.”

“There was this substantial bounce-back for a lot of shops, to the point that some shops said they actually did better in 2020 than 2019,” said Gearino. This wasn’t attributable to any particular publishing initiative or world-ending superhero crossover event, as gains were reported across publishers, genres and demographics.

Mester confirmed Level Up had a strong fall — and even its most successful December in about six years — but could not point to any lone magic-bullet culprit.

“I really wish I could tell you and ourselves why (that period was) successful so we could replicate it,” co-owner Scott Fine said.