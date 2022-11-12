Mays Landing animal rescue seeks missing rooster

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A local animal sanctuary is seeking help after a rooster went missing.

Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary on Railroad Boulevard put out a call on Facebook on Saturday for help finding Squiggy, "a very small rooster who thinks he’s a kitten and will fall asleep in your arms if you pet him."

Squiggy was last seen Tuesday near the farm's stage area, according to a post from Funny Farm, which described it as "a busy visiting day."

Farm staff said they are reviewing video footage from that day. They do not suspect a predator attack.

"Little kids and families came from all over the world to see him. They will all be so sad when they come here and he’s not here," according to the post.

Anyone with information can call Funny Farm founder Laurie Zaleski at 609-742-9410.

The post mentions a reward, without going into detail on what that might be.