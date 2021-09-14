Mays Landing actor gets role in The Sopranos prequel

“I went over and got a part as an extra in the movie ‘The Color of Money,’” Ruggiero said. “So that was my first taste of acting, and I loved it.”

Cruise and Ruggiero graduated from Glen Ridge High School in 1980.

After his first small role, Ruggiero put his acting career on hold to focus on his family and his career as a mortgage banker. That was until he got a call last year.

“I shelved the acting, but over the years I would update my profiles on IMDB and websites like that,” Ruggiero said. “So when they started working on ‘Many Saints,’ someone saw my profile, reached out and asked if I would be interested in auditioning.”

“The Many Saints of Newark” follows a young Anthony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini, whose father James Gandolfini played the iconic role in the series. The film is set in Newark during 1967, a time when riots and racial tensions swept the city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities,” according to Warner Bros Pictures. “And whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”