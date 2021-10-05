Mays Landing actor featured in The Sopranos prequel

John Ruggiero is an actor who has lived in Mays Landing for 15 years. He has a small role in the upcoming Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”
From left, Billy Magnussen as Paulie Walnuts, Jon Bernthal as Johnny Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano (in back), John Magaro as Silvio Dante, Ray Liotta as “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti and Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti in the mob drama “The Many Saints of Newark.”
(L-r) COREY STOLL as Junior Soprano, unnamed extra, VERA FARMIGA as Livia Soprano, JON BERNTHAL as Johnny Soprano, MICHAEL GANDOLFINI as Teenage Tony Soprano, GABRIELLA PIAZZA as Joanne Moltisanti and ALESSANDRO NIVOLA as Dickie Moltisanti in New Line Cinema and Home Box Office’s mob drama “THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
(L-r) BILLY MAGNUSSEN as Paulie Walnuts, JON BERNTHAL as Johnny Soprano, COREY STOLL as Junior Soprano (in back), JOHN MAGARO as Silvio Dante, RAY LIOTTA as “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti and ALESSANDRO NIVOLA as Dickie Moltisanti in New Line Cinema and Home Box Office’s mob drama “THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Growing up in Glen Ridge, Essex County, John Ruggiero knew his fair share of wiseguys.
He got to play one in the Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” which premiered in theaters and HBO Max on Friday.
“I’m from North Jersey so the movie is about the environment that I grew up in,” said Ruggiero, who has lived in Mays Landing for the last 15 years. “And I loved ‘The Sopranos’ so I was happy to be a part of it.”
Ruggiero, 59, appears in one scene of the film as Johnny Bookie.
“The scene I’m in is pretty pivotal to the movie,” Ruggiero, said. “It takes place at Satriale’s, the pork store, and if you’ve seen ‘The Sopranos,’ you know exactly the place I’m talking about. My role is a bookie wiseguy who is part of Dickie Moltisanti’s crew.”
The character Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola, is a soldier in the Soprano crew. Although his character was scarcely mentioned in the series, the film will dive deeper into him and his story.
Ruggiero first tried his hand at acting in the early 1980s after he moved from Glen Ridge to Atlantic City to work in the casinos and on the Boardwalk.
His high school friend Tom Mapother, better known today as Tom Cruise, told him about a movie he was shooting at Resorts Hotel and Casino.
