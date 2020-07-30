MAYS LANDING — A crash Thursday morning on Route 40 knocked out power to the surrounding area, Hamilton Township police said.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Danielle Grainger, 36, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling east on Route 40 near Longwood Avenue when her brown Chevy Trax LS left the road and struck a pole, police said in a news release. Grainger was the only individual in the vehicle and refused medical attention.
The crash caused several power lines to fall, resulting in the outage, police said. Traffic was diverted from Route 40 for about an hour.
