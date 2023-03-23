Wildwood Crest was recently recognized by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute as one of 14 Mayors Wellness Campaign Healthy Town winners for 2022.
The Mayors Wellness Campaign is a program of the Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities. Participating towns are responsible for improving health and wellness in their communities by employing exercise, healthy eating and mental health programs, among other programs.
To participate in the campaign, towns complete a comprehensive Healthy Town application, which details the research they’ve completed to identify their community’s health needs, actions they’ve taken to make their communities healthier places to live, and explaining how they have organized their local committee.
Wildwood Crest received the Healthy Town designation for the third year in a row. For more information, visit njhcqi.org/MWC.
