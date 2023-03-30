A resolution is circulating around municipalities calling on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners to investigate exerting new control over the Atlantic County Utilities Authority.

The campaign marks one front of a dispute between the ACUA and the commissioners, with anxiety rising over rate hikes and the future of waste disposal in the county.

The Atlantic County Mayors Association published a draft of the resolution during its February meeting upon an affirmative vote of its member mayors, some of whom have voiced displeasure with the running of the ACUA and demanded more transparency.

They have since brought that resolution back to their respective governing bodies for consideration. A version of the resolution considered at a Pleasantville City Council meeting March 20 delineated several grievances against the ACUA and generally demanded more transparency in the running of the authority.

“(The) potential impacts on the municipalities of Atlantic County are issues that the ACMA (Atlantic County Mayors Association) believes deserve more involvement and oversight to ensure that future decisions are made with the best interests of the residents and businesses of Atlantic County in mind,” the mayors association said in the Pleasantville version of the resolution.

ACUA President Rick Dovey said he was invited to speak at the mayors association meeting in February, which was not open to the public. He challenged the assertions the mayors had made about a lack of transparency and cited what he said was decades of reliable service and a road map to how the ACUA would operate in the future.

“We didn’t agree with it, we pretty much know where it came from,” said Dovey, who is slated to retire in June. “Most of the points in it were inaccurate.”

The resolution centers on the two latest developments in ACUA policy.

It first expresses concern about the rate hikes the ACUA enacted for 2023. Tipping fees imposed on municipalities rose 11% this year to $76.35 per ton of solid waste; gate fees for private haulers rose 12% to $82.87 per ton; rates for construction-and-demolition debris rose 11% to $108.05 per ton; and wastewater-treatment fees rose 8%.

Dovey has noted the rate hikes were a function of factors that have affected almost every public entity in the state of New Jersey — namely high inflation, rising costs of fuel and staggering increases in the state health insurance and pension payments it is required to pay.

The second development concerns the impending closure of the ACUA landfill in Egg Harbor Township. ACUA officials have said the landfill will close in just under five years, by February 2028, a date that only became possible after a $16 million expansion project.

Dovey has said the ACUA has done considerable work preparing for the landfill closure. It began soliciting bids for hauling and disposing of solid waste last year and is seeking to have waste transported to a landfill outside Atlantic County, as it did before the opening of the site in Egg Harbor Township.

Feeling their concerns have not been addressed, the mayors argued municipalities and residents needed more transparency from the ACUA, something they said could be best obtained through their duly elected representatives on the Board of Commissioners.

Dovey disputed the notion that the ACUA had not been sufficiently transparent. He said the authority regularly delivers annual budget presentations to every municipality in Atlantic County and had done so this year in advance of the budget hikes and seeks to talk to the press about the ACUA budget and its plans for the future.

The Atlantic County executive has the authority to veto ACUA proposals and nominate members of the authority's board. The commissioners vote on whether to confirm ACUA nominees.

The discontent of the mayors association is not spontaneous. Its resolution is predated by a Jan. 17 meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Commenting on complaints they had received from residents and municipalities about the ACUA budget, commissioners said they wanted to explore ways to exert more control over the quasi-public authority.

Commissioner Chair John Risley said the commissioners’ Solid Waste Committee should communicate with the ACUA to gain a better understanding of what can be done.

Risley in turn wrote Dovey on behalf of the ad hoc Solid Waste Committee on Feb. 8. It inquired on a range of topics, including the planned uses of the ACUA’s $30 million reserve fund; whether ACUA employees receive lifetime benefits; the contributions of the ACUA to the Atlantic County Economic Alliance; litigation involving the ACUA; administrative salaries; and the annual audits of the ACUA for the past three years. There was also a question of whether the ACUA had plans to hire a consultant, alluding to a rumor county commissioners said they heard about Dovey being hired by the ACUA to do consulting work after he retires from the presidency.

Pleasantville City Council voted against issuing the resolution from the mayors association by a vote of 2-4 at its March 20 meeting. Council members questioned whether the county commissioners would act in the best interests of Pleasantville. They cited what they said was support among the commissioners for the development of a construction-and-demolition debris transfer station off Washington Avenue, an issue that has outraged a group of residents and outside environmental groups over the past year.

“Me myself, as a resident, as someone who grew up here and grew up when there was a dump right up the street from where I lived at, that is not something that I think I can trust with the county commissioners to make a decision for me,” Councilman Tony Davenport said at the March 20 meeting. “That kind of muddied the water for me when it comes to them making a decision for the city of Pleasantville.”

Tim Jones, a Pleasantville resident who has been an outspoken opponent of the transfer station, echoed those concerns, fearing the commissioners would be more sympathetic to the transfer station.

“They have vested interests in making money, and it’s not in the best interest of the people of Pleasantville,” Jones said.

Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who is a member of the ACUA board, stressed that the resolution was requesting only an investigation into whether the county commissioners should have more oversight over the ACUA.

The ACUA has led efforts against the Pleasantville transfer station, which would be located at the site of the former Press of Atlantic City building. It has argued the station would not be suitable to handle the load of waste hauled there and would thus harm residents' quality of life. It spent thousands of dollars on a “Stop the Dump” campaign, posting signs and launching a website to marshal opposition against the project. If the transfer-station project is built, the ACUA would stand to lose about $9 million annually in tipping fees, additional costs it would pass on to municipalities and ratepayers.