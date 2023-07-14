WILDWOOD — The total cost to local businesses from an island-wide power outage last week could be in the millions of dollars, Mayor Pete Byron said Thursday.

That includes lost sales from powerless registers and businesses forced to shut down when the lights went out. In one instance, he said, the owners of a hotel sent everyone home for the busy summer weekend, only to have power restored about an hour later.

Last Friday, a fire at Atlantic City Electric’s Lake Avenue substation led the utility to shut down power for about 24,000 customers throughout the Wildwoods.

Electricity was back on for most of them by Saturday, with power on for the entire island by Sunday.

So far, no cause has been determined for the fire, although officials in Wildwood say there has been no indication of wrongdoing, an assessment confirmed by Atlantic City Electric.

“A thorough and comprehensive investigation into this incident is ongoing. This investigation includes support from third-party experts to assist us in determining the cause of the fire,” said electric company spokesperson Frank Tedesco. “We will ensure we communicate with you when the cause is confirmed. At this time, there is no indication that the cause of the incident was a result of foul play.”

Tedesco said the utility is performing upgrades to the power grid throughout the Wildwood area, including upgrading transmission lines from the mainland to improve service reliability. He said two major reliability projects were recently completed in Cape May County.

Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said Thursday he had received assurances from Atlantic City Electric that power is back on for all customers.

Cause of Wildwood substation fire remains unsolved The cause of a fire at a substation Friday that temporarily knocked out power for about 24,000 customers in the Wildwoods is still under investigation, Atlantic City Electric said Monday.

“However, there is still work and repairs that need to be done and further investigation,” Cabrera said.

At the other end of the barrier island, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said he drove to the substation Wednesday and there were dozens of Atlantic City Electric trucks and staff members working.

“The electric company has been keeping me notified of their progress, and we have been in turn placing that information across our city’s social media sites,” Rosenello said.

Byron, too, said officials with Atlantic City Electric have worked to keep the community informed, which included a warning before a brief outage early Wednesday evening.

He said he was told the lights would be out for about 15 minutes, but they were back on in 10.

Utility crews have been checking lines throughout the island, he said, with the aim of preventing future outages.

“As previously communicated, additional temporary interruptions may be needed as our operators continue to balance customer energy demand across the system and as more permanent devices are brought back online,” Tedesco said Thursday. “We are doing everything possible to reduce the impacts of these interruptions on our customers and the local community. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers and the community.”

But the loss of revenue on one of only a few summer weekends will have an impact, Byron said. The July 4 weekend was intensely busy in the Wildwoods and other Jersey Shore communities, and Byron said the town was filling up again for the weekend.

The Independence Day holiday starts the busiest part of the summer, he said, with kids out of school and more visitors coming for the week. With warm temperatures and large crowds, Byron said the power grid was under strain, although he stressed that the investigation into a cause continues.

“This certainly wouldn’t have happened in the wintertime,” he said.

Some business owners have approached the city about potential compensation for lost funds. He said there was no budget item for that.

Tedesco said Atlantic City Electric did not have an estimate of potential loss of business from the summertime outage.

“We manage all claims from customers on a case-by-case basis,” he said, adding customers who would like to learn more about the claims process or secure a claim form can visit the utility’s website.

Wildwood police had their hands full with the outage, with officers stationed at the busiest intersections to direct traffic with the traffic lights out of commission.

The usually brightly lit Boardwalk was dark, but Byron said he has not heard reports of any problems or an increase in crime in the city with the lights out.

“I was proud of the people in town,” Byron said. “People were taking their turns to cross intersections where there would normally be a light. Everybody acted accordingly, which was great.”

GALLERY: Wildwood blackout