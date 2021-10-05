Mayor to make grant recommendation for Atlantic City Fire Department, honor chief with award

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is set to announce a grant recommendation for the city's fire department from the New Jersey Historic Trust, City Spokesperson Rebekah Mena said Monday.
Small will make the announcement at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Atlantic City Fire Station #2 located at 138 N. Indiana Ave.
The event will also be live streamed through Facebook, Mena said.
Following the announcement, Small will also honor Scott Evans, the city's fire chief and emergency management coordinator, with the 2021 Merit of Excellence Award for commitment to public safety.
