 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Small to hold address gun violence, public safety efforts during press conference Monday
0 comments

Mayor Small to hold address gun violence, public safety efforts during press conference Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City to use sirens to mark 10 pm juvenile curfew

Atlantic City N.J. Mayor Marty Small speaks at a news conference on the city's Boardwalk on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at which he announced that sirens will sound each night at 10 pm to announce the arrival of a curfew for juveniles.

 Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the city's recent rise in gun violence and the public safety efforts being made by local and federal partners.

The conference will begin at 3 p.m. at the city's public safety building.

Small will be joined by the Atlantic City Police Department's Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G, Tyner along with Jessica Weisman and Danica Dudas, both members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Newark's Atlantic City Resident Agency.

During a press conference last Thursday, Small also addressed the city's battle with violence.

“It’s been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths,” Small said. “I just want to say this: This is something this administration takes very seriously.”

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can non-paradoxical time travel work?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News