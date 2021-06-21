Mayor Small to hold address gun violence, public safety efforts during press conference Monday

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the city's recent rise in gun violence and the public safety efforts being made by local and federal partners.
The conference will begin at 3 p.m. at the city's public safety building.
Small will be joined by the Atlantic City Police Department's Officer-In-Charge James Sarkos, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G, Tyner along with Jessica Weisman and Danica Dudas, both members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Newark's Atlantic City Resident Agency.
During a press conference last Thursday, Small also addressed the city's battle with violence.
“It’s been a rough few weeks here with violent and tragic deaths,” Small said. “I just want to say this: This is something this administration takes very seriously.”
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.