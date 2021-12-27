 Skip to main content
Mayor Small to give update on Atlantic City programs
Mayor Small to give update on Atlantic City programs

Buzby Village

Mayor Marty Small, Sr. speaks at Walter J. Buzby Homes groundbreaking project in Atlantic City Friday Dec 10, 2021. The Michaels Organization and The City of Atlantic City begin a $15 million renovation on Walter J. Buzby Homes. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. will give an updates on city projects and initiatives in 2021 at a press conference at noon Monday.

Billed as "2021 State of the City – Year in Review," Small said he will provide information on plans discussed in the 2021 State of the City address held Feb. 11 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Small gave a more than 2.5 hour speech about the city's plans that night.

Among the projects Small is expected to discuss is a planned African American museum, slated for the corner of Kentucky and Arctic avenues, which he said will be finished in time for the city to host the July 2022 national convention for the NAACP, Small said.

It will be a joint project of the city, the Atlantic City Housing Authority, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and Atlantic Cape Community College, Small said.

This year Small announced a wide variety of new efforts, including a trucking school opening at Bader Field to help city residents qualify for commercial driving licenses, $1,000 to $2,000 grants to microbusinesses from the city's COVID rescue funds, and that the city is getting $1.5 million in youth anti-violence funds.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook Page at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov and on the city website. Click on "Calendar" and then on the event on Dec. 27.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

