Mayor Small to address Fish Heads restaurant removal from Gardner's Basin

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has called a press conference for 3 p.m. today to address "for the last time" the removal of Fish Heads large food truck restaurant from Gardner’s Basin.

The press conference will be in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the 7th Floor of City Hall and will be carried on his Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov/.

The city recently removed the Fish Heads food truck from the spot it had occupied for seven years at the basin, and took it to the city impoundment lot, but owner Gregory Wood has since paid to get it back, a city spokesperson said.

The city has said it had no choice but to evict Wood. The land for the waterfront park had been purchased with federal Land and Water Conservation funds and state Green Acres funds, and must be primarily used for open space and conservation efforts.

Fish Heads is a Black-owned business that has been in Atlantic City for 25 years, Wood has said. It was previously at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue.

Fish Heads moved to Gardner’s Basin seven years ago, taking the place of Scales Restaurant, which was destroyed in 2012 by Superstorm Sandy.

State and federal officials have long discouraged Gardner's Basin's commercial elements, city officials have said.

In the early 2018, the city evicted 10 artisans' businesses from their small seasonal sheds, which had been used as outdoor shops there since 2008.

In 2018, the city also terminated a development agreement it had with Scarborough Properties, which had wanted to develop Gardner's Basin further with additional restaurants and more.

Plans also included adding a children’s garden, a miniature golf course, a water taxi and development with retail, restaurants and parking along Caspian Point — if the point could be acquired from Kushner Cos., the family business of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

For a time the Back Bay Ale House, located at Gardner's Basin, was worried it would have to close to make way for new development under the land use rules.

At the time the city cancelled the redevelopment agreement, Small, then City Council President, said the plan failed because of land-use regulations that have existed in Gardner’s Basin since its founding in the 1970s. 

Back Bay Ale House is still operating there.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

