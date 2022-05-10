Mayor Small to address Fish Heads food truck removal from Gardner's Basin

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. has called a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday to address "for the last time" the removal of Fish Heads' large food truck restaurant from Gardner’s Basin.

The news conference will be in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the seventh floor of City Hall and will be carried on his Facebook page at facebook.com/AtlanticCityGov.

The city recently removed the food truck from the spot it had occupied for seven years in the waterfront park and took it to the city impoundment lot, but owner Gregory Wood has since paid to get it back, a city spokesperson said.

The city has said it had no choice but to evict Fish Heads. The land for the waterfront park had been purchased with federal Land and Water Conservation Funds and state Green Acres funds, and must be primarily used for open space and conservation efforts.

A statement provided Tuesday by the state Department of Environmental Protection said the Green Acres program advised Atlantic City in 2018 that it would permit two food service facilities to operate on the property. It also told the city food trucks could only operate there for special events, and could not be there permanently.

At one time Gardner's Basin had four restaurants: Back Bay Ale House, Gilchrist Restaurant, the seasonal Sweets and Treats Ice Cream Shop, and Scales Restaurant. Scales was destroyed in 2012's Superstorm Sandy, and Fish Heads replaced Scales seven years ago.

"The Department understands that Atlantic City released a request for proposal in March 2022 to lease the two primary restaurant sites at Gardner's Basin, and Fish Heads opted not to compete," the statement said.

So the city gave Wood until the end of April to move his food truck, and when he did not, the city removed it.

Fish Heads is a Black-owned business that has been in Atlantic City for 25 years, Wood has said. It was previously at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adriatic Avenue.

In early 2018, the city evicted 10 artisans' businesses from their small seasonal sheds, which had been used as outdoor shops there since 2008.

In 2018, the city also terminated a development agreement it had with Scarborough Properties, which had wanted to develop Gardner's Basin further with additional restaurants and more.

Plans also included adding a children’s garden, a miniature golf course, a water taxi and development with retail, restaurants and parking along Caspian Point — if the point could be acquired from Kushner Cos., the family business of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

For a time, owners of Back Bay Ale House were worried it would have to close to make way for new development under the land use rules. But it has remained.

At the time the city canceled the Scarborough redevelopment agreement, Small, then City Council president, said the plan failed because of land-use regulations that have existed in Gardner’s Basin since its founding in the 1970s.

