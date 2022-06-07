 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayor Small gala raises $536,000 (minus expenses) for youth organizations

Mayor Marty Small Sr. Inaugural Gala 2022

Mayor Marty Small Sr., at center, at his Inaugural Gala at Harrah's Atlantic City Casino Saturday June 4, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small's "Together We Rise" inaugural gala on Saturday raised $536,000, and the proceeds after expenses will go to youth charities, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Expenses for the evening must be deducted first, and they have not yet been tallied, spokesman Andrew Kramer said Tuesday.

More than 700 people attended the event at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, according to organizers. Tickets were $300 per person.

"Once we have the grand total that will be going to charity, the mayor will be making an announcement," Kramer said.

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige appeared at an after-party, where Small presented her with a key to the city.

After expenses are deducted, all of the proceeds of the gala will go to the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, Inc., a non-profit that will pass the funds to the Atlantic City Dolphins, Atlantic City Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls of Club of Atlantic City, Empowerment Tools Coalition, and Omega by the Sea Foundation.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

