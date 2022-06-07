Mayor Small gala raises $536,000 (minus expenses) for youth organizations

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small's "Together We Rise" inaugural gala on Saturday raised $536,000, and the proceeds after expenses will go to youth charities, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Expenses for the evening must be deducted first, and they have not yet been tallied, spokesman Andrew Kramer said Tuesday.

More than 700 people attended the event at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, according to organizers. Tickets were $300 per person.

"Once we have the grand total that will be going to charity, the mayor will be making an announcement," Kramer said.

Nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige appeared at an after-party, where Small presented her with a key to the city.

After expenses are deducted, all of the proceeds of the gala will go to the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, Inc., a non-profit that will pass the funds to the Atlantic City Dolphins, Atlantic City Police Athletic League, Boys & Girls of Club of Atlantic City, Empowerment Tools Coalition, and Omega by the Sea Foundation.

