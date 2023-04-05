ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. helped the Easter Bunny distribute holiday baskets to kindergarten to second grade students at the Pennsylvania Avenue School on Wednesday.
The baskets were donated by the online collectible shoe seller mysneakerpalace.com.
Small was joined by his wife, Superintendent La'Quetta Small.
Easter is Sunday.
The city's Easter egg hunt is set for noon Saturday at Brown's Park at Bacharach and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards. It is sponsored by the Mayor's Office of Special Events and by the Midtown Community Development Corp.
The egg hunt was rescheduled from last weekend due to bad weather.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
