Mayor bullish on auto-centric development for Bader, but no deal yet

ATLANTIC CITY — The city is pursuing a deal to bring a $2.7 billion auto-centric development to Bader Field, its largest undeveloped tract of land at about 141 acres, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Friday.

"Under my tenure, Bader Field will get done," Small said at the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association's annual winter luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City.

Called Renaissance at Bader Field and proposed by DEEM Enterprises, the project would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway.

It also would include a high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities to teach people to become mechanics and a Formula One track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed, according to illustrations shown in a slide show.

In his hour-and-a-half-long State of the City speech, Small said there is no signed deal yet, but in all his years of looking at ideas for the historic site, this one excites him most.

Bader Field was one of the nation's first airports. It closed in 2006, after 86 years of operation.

Atlantic City's Mayor Langford starts sharing plans for Bader Field Editor's Note: How would you re-develop Atlantic City's Bader Field? Casinos, condos, recrea…

"It's the most credible project and proposal this city has seen for Bader Field," Small said. "We are vetting this project and others with the state of New Jersey."

The idea was first broached to City Council in March 2021.

Last year, Small announced a trucking school would lease Bader Field on a short-term basis as a site to teach people to qualify for commercial driving licenses, but it has yet to start. Small said he expects it to begin in the summer.

DEEM filled four tables at the luncheon with people involved with the project, including Erick Feitshans, of Los Angeles, and Michael Binder, who said he was based in Pennsylvania.

Feitshans said there are four major investors involved. Of the two not in attendance, one is from Los Angeles and the other is from the Atlantic City area, he said.

"It's a redevelopment project, so it involves cleanup," Feitshans said. "We are dealing with the city and state. It's a long-term thing."

Bader Field development deadline passes without any bids made From Press staff reports

Bader Field needs to be raised about 6 feet to meet flood regulations, city officials have said.

Feitshans said the group has not yet negotiated a price for the land with the city.

During Small's address, the audience seemed impressed with the Bader Field suggestion but saved its biggest applause for a promise made earlier in his speech to synchronize the traffic lights on Atlantic and Pacific avenues.

Currently, drivers can get caught repeatedly by red lights, and sometimes in frustration drivers speed through them.

Small also got strong applause when he announced a "clean and safe zero tolerance" policy to eliminate vagrancy and panhandling on Atlantic and Pacific avenues, and particularly around Renaissance Plaza on Atlantic Avenue.

"We are going to hire civilians to assist the Police Department," Small said, "to clear the way so all the residents who want to go there can do so in peace."

Helicopter operators want Atlantic City landing site ATLANTIC CITY — Paul Dudley would fly his helicopter here at the behest of high-rolling clie…

He did not describe how the civilian corps would clear the area.

In a video Small showed during his presentation on the Bader Field proposal, he calls the city a "destination for the auto enthusiast," with retail and dining, a Boardwalk and structures built for resiliency "to minimize the strain on the natural environment."

Small also said the taxes it would pay would significantly lower the city's overall property tax rate.

He described a variety of new developments coming in 2022, including an enlarged Kelsey's restaurant near the current location on Pacific Avenue and the redevelopment of the former John Brooks Recovery Center into 53 residential units on Pacific Avenue, with 23 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail in a new building on site.

There were a variety of plans for more market-rate housing in the Orange Loop district, and coming up soonest is the opening in May of an indoor go-kart facility at the Showboat hotel, Small said.

The city also plans to renovate the City Hall courtyard with a fountain and new atrium entry, Small said.

"This is the best spot we've been in in a long time fiscally and development-wise," Small said. "We’re not done yet. We can’t be an international destination until we get our house in order."

The MBCA is celebrating its 30th year as a community and business organization, said community outreach representative Gary Hill.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.