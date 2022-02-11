Mayor bullish on auto-centric development for Bader, but no deal yet

"It's the most credible project and proposal this city has seen for Bader Field," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of a plan he detailed Friday at the MBCA luncheon. "We are vetting this project and others with the state of New Jersey."
VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS
Michael Binder, investor in the Renaissance of Bader Field, at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Erick Feltshans, investor in the Renaissance of Bader Field, at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small delivers the state of the city address at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon, at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver speaks at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon, at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
With the exception of some events and other temporary uses, Bader Field has lain largely vacant since it ceased operating as an airfield in 2006.
ATLANTIC CITY — The city is pursuing a deal to bring a $2.7 billion auto-centric development to Bader Field, its largest undeveloped tract of land at about 141 acres, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Friday.
"Under my tenure, Bader Field will get done," Small said at the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association's annual winter luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City.
Called Renaissance at Bader Field and proposed by DEEM Enterprises, the project would include hundreds of condominiums along the intracoastal waterway.
It also would include a high-rise hotel/event space, retail space along Albany Avenue, educational facilities to teach people to become mechanics and a Formula One track winding through the middle where those who own high-performance vehicles can drive them at race speed, according to illustrations shown in a slide show.
In his hour-and-a-half-long State of the City speech, Small said there is no signed deal yet, but in all his years of looking at ideas for the historic site, this one excites him most.
Editor's Note: How would you re-develop
Atlantic City's Bader Field? Casinos, condos, recrea…
"It's the most credible project and proposal this city has seen for Bader Field," Small said. "We are vetting this project and others with the state of New Jersey."
The idea was first broached to City Council in March 2021.
Last year, Small announced a trucking school would lease Bader Field on a short-term basis as a site to teach people to qualify for commercial driving licenses, but it has yet to start. Small said he expects it to begin in the summer.
DEEM filled four tables at the luncheon with people involved with the project, including Erick Feitshans, of Los Angeles, and Michael Binder, who said he was based in Pennsylvania.
Feitshans said there are four major investors involved. Of the two not in attendance, one is from Los Angeles and the other is from the Atlantic City area, he said.
"It's a redevelopment project, so it involves cleanup," Feitshans said. "We are dealing with the city and state. It's a long-term thing."
Bader Field needs to be raised about 6 feet to meet flood regulations, city officials have said.
Feitshans said the group has not yet negotiated a price for the land with the city.
During Small's address, the audience seemed impressed with the Bader Field suggestion but saved its biggest applause for a promise made earlier in his speech to synchronize the traffic lights on Atlantic and Pacific avenues.
Currently, drivers can get caught repeatedly by red lights, and sometimes in frustration drivers speed through them.
Small also got strong applause when he announced a "clean and safe zero tolerance" policy to eliminate vagrancy and panhandling on Atlantic and Pacific avenues, and particularly around Renaissance Plaza on Atlantic Avenue.
"We are going to hire civilians to assist the Police Department," Small said, "to clear the way so all the residents who want to go there can do so in peace."
ATLANTIC CITY — Paul Dudley would fly his
helicopter here at the behest of high-rolling clie…
He did not describe how the civilian corps would clear the area.
In a video Small showed during his presentation on the Bader Field proposal, he calls the city a "destination for the auto enthusiast," with retail and dining, a Boardwalk and structures built for resiliency "to minimize the strain on the natural environment."
Small also said the taxes it would pay would significantly lower the city's overall property tax rate.
He described a variety of new developments coming in 2022, including an enlarged Kelsey's restaurant near the current location on Pacific Avenue and the redevelopment of the former John Brooks Recovery Center into 53 residential units on Pacific Avenue, with 23 apartments and 7,000 square feet of retail in a new building on site.
There were a variety of plans for more market-rate housing in the Orange Loop district, and coming up soonest is the opening in May of an indoor go-kart facility at the Showboat hotel, Small said.
The city also plans to renovate the City Hall courtyard with a fountain and new atrium entry, Small said.
"This is the best spot we've been in in a long time fiscally and development-wise," Small said. "We’re not done yet. We can’t be an international destination until we get our house in order."
The MBCA is celebrating its 30th year as a community and business organization, said community outreach representative Gary Hill.
GALLERY: Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association's Annual Winter Luncheon
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 6
"It's the most credible project and proposal this city has seen for Bader Field," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said of a plan he detailed Friday at the MBCA luncheon. "We are vetting this project and others with the state of New Jersey."
Michael Binder, investor in the Renaissance of Bader Field, at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Erick Feltshans, investor in the Renaissance of Bader Field, at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small delivers the state of the city address at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon, at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver speaks at the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association Forecast 2022 luncheon, at Caesars Atlantic City, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.