Mayor breaks tie to keep cannabis sales out of Northfield, at least for now

NORTHFIELD — When City Council introduced an ordinance allowing cannabis sales in town in a 5-2 vote in June, Councilmember Paul Utts thought it was a shoo-in when it came up for a final vote.

On Tuesday, council did the opposite, approving instead an ordinance banning cannabis sales anywhere in town. With an abstention from Councilman Greg Dewees leaving a 3-3 tie, Mayor Erland Chau got the last word, voting to ban dispensaries.

Under Northfield’s form of government, the mayor only votes on council matters if there is a tie.

Council President Tom Polistina brought forward the second ordinance in July, arguing the city needed a backup in case the other ordinance did not pass by Aug. 21. Under the state law creating a legal cannabis market, towns that do not act on the issue by then will fall under the state defaults.

Polistina has been skeptical about what the final rules for the cannabis market will look like once the state approves them. He said repeatedly during the meeting that he did not want to vote on an ordinance allowing sales until he could look at the final version of the state regulations, expected from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission this month.

