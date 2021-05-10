May elections, but no races, in Avalon and Sea Isle City

Two Cape May County towns will see low-stakes municipal elections on Tuesday, with three people seeking three seats in both Avalon and Sea Isle City.
For those who have not already voted by mail, polls are open 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots may still be mailed if postmarked by May 11, according to the state Division of Elections, and completed ballots may also be dropped off at the Board of Elections office, 10 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House.
Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to polling places this election.
While voters got used to voting by mail for 2020, the state has announced that both the May 22 election and the June 8 primary will be conducted primarily in person. Voters may request vote-by-mail ballot for any reason, however the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Tuesday election has passed.
Cape May County has more nonpartisan municipal governments than partisan elections, but most have opted to move their elections to November rather than having a separate election in May.
Only Avalon, Sea Isle City and Ocean City have retained their May nonpartisan elections, and there is no race in Ocean City this year.
Not that there is much of a race in Avalon or Sea Isle City, either. Voters may write in candidates, but otherwise they have three options for three votes in each community.
In Sea Isle City, three incumbents seek another four-year term on City Council: Mary L. Tighe, J.B. Feeley and John C. Gibson.
Gibson, who often goes by “Jack,” is a former Assemblyman who represented the 1st District as a Republican for a dozen years. He left office in 2006, and first ran for City Council in 2013.
Gibson served on the city’s Board of Education from 1969 until 1973.
In Avalon, John M. McCorristin is the lone incumbent seeking a return to the five-member Borough Council. He currently serves as council president, according to the borough website.
In Avalon, too, there are three candidates for three seats on the ballot.
Nancy Hudanich and James Deever, whose council seats are also up this year, are not running for reelection. Maura Coskey and James McDermott Jr. both have slots on the ballot.
