May elections, but no races, in Avalon and Sea Isle City

Two Cape May County towns will see low-stakes municipal elections on Tuesday, with three people seeking three seats in both Avalon and Sea Isle City.

For those who have not already voted by mail, polls are open 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Ballots may still be mailed if postmarked by May 11, according to the state Division of Elections, and completed ballots may also be dropped off at the Board of Elections office, 10 Mechanic St., Cape May Court House.

Vote-by-mail ballots cannot be returned to polling places this election.

While voters got used to voting by mail for 2020, the state has announced that both the May 22 election and the June 8 primary will be conducted primarily in person. Voters may request vote-by-mail ballot for any reason, however the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot for the Tuesday election has passed.

Cape May County has more nonpartisan municipal governments than partisan elections, but most have opted to move their elections to November rather than having a separate election in May.

Only Avalon, Sea Isle City and Ocean City have retained their May nonpartisan elections, and there is no race in Ocean City this year.