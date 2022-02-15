May election raised at City Council meeting

OCEAN CITY — This year’s race for three at-large seats on City Council became a topic during the public comment portion of Thursday night's council meeting, with a resident questioning the candidates’ motivations.

Six people are likely to run for the seats, including two incumbents, plus the current 2nd Ward council member and a former 1st Ward councilman. That could change before the March 7 filing deadline to appear on the May 10 ballot in the nonpartisan race.

Mayor Jay Gillian also plans to run for reelection, with an announced challenge from another council member, Keith Hartzell.

On Thursday, resident Frank Worrell asked about the race and suggested the candidates were not being very transparent.

“I’m just curious. What is going on with people getting petitions for council at-large?” he said.

He cited Michael DeVlieger’s decision to step down as the city’s 1st Ward councilman last summer. Councilman Terrence Crowley was appointed to fill the seat and later won a bid to keep that seat in the November election.

Summit of Cape officials seeks options on juveniles SEA ISLE CITY — Set in the 1950s, the musical “Bye Bye Birdie” includes a musical complaint …

DeVlieger had recommended Crowley to replace him in the seat.

If 2nd Ward Councilman Tomoaso Rotondi wins an at-large seat, that would mean another person would be appointed.

“It does not seem to be a very transparent move or even democratic,” Worrell said.

He also spoke about DeVlieger, who said when he resigned last summer that the demands of council, his family and his work were such that he had to let one go. The only option was council, he said at the time.

“I would think that the job of being a council person for four wards would be more than being a council person for one ward,” Worrell said.

DeVlieger spoke after Worrell left the podium. He said he knew and liked Worrell, but took issue with his comments.

Ocean Wind applies to state BPU to move energy across Ocean City Ørsted’s Ocean Wind Project sought the right to build transmission lines through a petition …

“It’s all ridiculous. My family had a crisis. I needed to focus on my family. I couldn’t give the city 100%, and that’s what I’m used to doing,” he said.

DeVlieger and Rotondi have both picked up petitions for a place on the May ballot, as have incumbents Karen Bergman and Pete Madden. In several recent votes, Madden and Bergman have been in the minority on the seven-member council, with votes of 5-2.

Madden and Bergman plan to run aligned with Ocean City businessman John “Tony” Polcini and in support of Gillian’s reelection.

DeVlieger said he was not running to unseat Madden or Bergman, but rather for Hartzell’s seat, since he was going to be on the ballot for mayor instead.

“The crisis has been addressed in my family, and I feel there’s unfinished business,” DeVlieger said. “There’s a seat that’s going to be vacated. I’m running for that seat. I’m running to be in the top three.”

He did not say what the crisis was at the meeting, and when contacted after the meeting declined to be more specific.

Echoes of the mayor’s race in Ocean City Council election OCEAN CITY — With a race for the mayor’s seat set for the spring, voters also will decide on…

At the close of the meeting, council President Bob Barr invited Rotondi to address the matter. Rotondi declined.

“It’s a family decision. I love Ocean City. I love my family and I’m doing the right thing for my family and for Ocean City,” he said.

Contacted after the meeting, Rotondi said he did not want to seem to campaign from the dais. He said his family is growing and he may need to look at a new home, potentially outside his ward.

As an at-large council member, he could remain on council wherever he lived on the island. He has no immediate plans, he said.

Rotondi also addressed a comment from Worrell that he may be a “placeholder.” Rotondi took that to mean he would seek to have Hartzell reappointed to council if Hartzell lost his bid for mayor. He denied there was any such plan, and that if he were to win, his appointed successor would go through the normal process of applying to council.

Rotondi said he was not running with anyone else. He, too, described his race as seeking the seat Hartzell would vacate.

“It’s not a team sport for me. I’m not on anybody’s team but the taxpayers,” Rotondi said.

DeVlieger said Monday he was not running with anyone else, either.

Also collecting signatures for a place on the ballot for council is Donna Moore. Moore is on the board of directors of Fairness in Taxes, an advocacy group in Ocean City, and said she is also involved with a flooding advocacy group in the city. She is a regular commenter at council meetings, usually on environmental issues. She has campaigned for a reduction in the use of pesticides on public and private lands.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.