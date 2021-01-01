Matthew Ksiazek named new mayor of West Wildwood

WEST WILDWOOD — For the first time since 2012, Chris Fox is not the mayor of West Wildwood.

On Friday, a new three-member Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Matthew Ksiazek as mayor.

“I really want to thank everyone in this community. This is really an honor for me, probably the greatest honor I’ve ever had,” he said. He added the new governing body is open to hearing any suggestions from the public.

Ksiazek, John Banning and Joseph Segrest swept aside the three incumbents seeking reelection: Fox, Scott Golden and Amy Korobellis. Ksiazek was the high vote getter by two votes over his two running mates, with 197, according to results posted by the Cape May County Clerk’s office. With 158 votes, Fox trailed the two other incumbents, with Korobellis drawing 164 votes and Golden 161.

On New Year’s Day, in a meeting held outdoors in a tiny park across from Borough Hall, the new commissioners took their oaths of office in a gazebo just behind a statute of Neptune that had been adorned with a Santa hat.

The meeting would have been held inside, but under current limits imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 28 people could attend, and more than that arrived to watch the change in government in this tiny bayside community.