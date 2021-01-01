Matthew Ksiazek named new mayor of West Wildwood

WEST WILDWOOD — For the first time since 2012, Chris Fox is not the mayor of West Wildwood.
On Friday, a new three-member Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Matthew Ksiazek as mayor.
“I really want to thank everyone in this community. This is really an honor for me, probably the greatest honor I’ve ever had,” he said. He added the new governing body is open to hearing any suggestions from the public.
Ksiazek, John Banning and Joseph Segrest swept aside the three incumbents seeking reelection: Fox, Scott Golden and Amy Korobellis. Ksiazek was the high vote getter by two votes over his two running mates, with 197, according to results posted by the Cape May County Clerk’s office. With 158 votes, Fox trailed the two other incumbents, with Korobellis drawing 164 votes and Golden 161.
On New Year’s Day, in a meeting held outdoors in a tiny park across from Borough Hall, the new commissioners took their oaths of office in a gazebo just behind a statute of Neptune that had been adorned with a Santa hat.
NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man was arrested after police said he burglarized a vehicle and …
The meeting would have been held inside, but under current limits imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 28 people could attend, and more than that arrived to watch the change in government in this tiny bayside community.
Just before the meeting began, the blast of the noon fire siren echoed across the town. About 20 minutes later, just as the first few drops of a January rain began to fall, the event was over, as was an era.
Fox dominated West Wildwood politics for years, serving as mayor from 1996 until 2008, then being reelected in 2012. Recently, the town of about 600 year-round residents just over the Glenwood Avenue bridge from Wildwood has drawn disproportionate interest from news media after a string of events, including a $1.7 million legal settlement with police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz over a whistleblower suit, which the Joint Insurance Fund refused to pay on grounds the borough did not properly defend itself.
Fox lives with Ferentz. The department recently hired Fox’s daughter, Nicole, as one of eight police officers. Fox abstained from that vote. He also faces $24,900 in fines from the state Local Finance Board in connection to alleged ethical violations.
There were a few other changes made at the meeting, including returning the regular meetings of commissioners to Fridays at 7 p.m., a vote that drew applause. Many nonresident property owners were frustrated by an earlier decision to move the meetings to Wednesdays during the day, when fewer people could attend.
WILDWOOD — A man and a woman face drug charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop, po…
The new commissioners also unanimously approved Matthew Lyons as the new municipal solicitor, replacing Mary D’Arcy Bittner.
According to Ksiazek, several candidates were considered for the position. He said the contract with Lyons is still under review.
Ksiazek said after the meeting the new commission members do not have any other personnel changes in mind.
A little over 30 people attended the outdoor meeting. Ksiazek said the borough hall remained open if anyone wanted to warm up. The commission members and those in attendance kept their masks on throughout the event.
Segrest said the commission members would have more to say at the next meeting, where hopefully everyone would be inside and sitting down.
“The key that we want to drive for is transparency, so that you understand more of what is going on,” Banning said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.