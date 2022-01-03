Mastoris Diner, a popular Bordentown landmark known for its breads and politico clientele, has closed

Mastoris Diner in Bordentown, a longtime favorite of politicos, families, nightclubbers, and bar-goers, has closed after 60 years, management announced New Year's Day on Facebook.

The post cited "in part ... the ongoing pandemic's impact on the restaurant industry, as well as a strategic decision among investors with an eye toward the future of the bar/restaurant in its current location."

The enormous restaurant and banquet hall, which Nicholas and Mary Mastoris opened in 1961 at the busy crossroads of Routes 130 and 206, was sold in 2020 to a group of local investors shortly after the matriarch's death at age 98 and just before the COVID-19 pandemic cut into its business.

Mastoris' history traces back to 1927, when Mary Mastoris' father, Nicholas Corcodilos, purchased land and a lunch wagon and established the 12-seat Hightstown Diner. Nick Mastoris joined the business in 1940, marrying Mary a year later and operating it with his wife till 1960. They opened the Bordentown diner, 15 minutes away, in 1961.