'Master' to be appointed to oversee Cumberland County Jail COVID-19 response

John Carr, attorney for Cumberland County, also concluded that the resolution was “in the best interest of all concerned.”

“While we believe we have been exceptionally successful in mitigating the risks of the COVID-19 exposure at the jail, we look forward to working with a master, an independent monitor, to further minimize the risks to our detainees, corrections officers and staff,” Carr said.

Gregg Zeff, the attorney for the jail, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

In its case against the jail, the inmates were not requesting money, but more oversight in response to what they deem to be inadequate protections against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the complaint, the inmates allege violations of their fifth, eighth, and 14th amendment rights under the United States Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution. Specifically, the case states the inmates at Cumberland County Jail were denied masks, cleaning materials or services, proper nutrition, social distancing and testing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.