'Master' to be appointed to oversee Cumberland County Jail COVID-19 response

CAMDEN — An independent overseer will be appointed to the Cumberland County Jail to make findings and recommendations on the jail’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic following a class action lawsuit filed by inmates last year.
U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman signed a consent order Monday approving a negotiated agreement providing for what is called a “master,” who will be chosen by both parties or appointed by the judge.
The master will file within 45 days a report containing his or her findings on the adequacy of the COVID-19 protections and procedures inside Cumberland County Jail, according to the order.
Any recommendations of the master will be addressed within 30 days of the report and the master will review and report quarterly thereafter until the judge agrees that the master can be terminated.
The order followed a multi-day trial in federal court in Camden. The lawsuit, which was originally filed last year and amended in January, named jail Warden Charles Warren as well as Cumberland County.
“This is a great result because it protects our clients, the inmates at Cumberland County — and it protects the community,” said Jeffrey Pollock, the attorney representing the inmates. "Fox Rothschild is glad that this 10-day pro bono trial yielded a just and fair result for our clients."
John Carr, attorney for Cumberland County, also concluded that the resolution was “in the best interest of all concerned.”
“While we believe we have been exceptionally successful in mitigating the risks of the COVID-19 exposure at the jail, we look forward to working with a master, an independent monitor, to further minimize the risks to our detainees, corrections officers and staff,” Carr said.
Gregg Zeff, the attorney for the jail, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
In its case against the jail, the inmates were not requesting money, but more oversight in response to what they deem to be inadequate protections against the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the complaint, the inmates allege violations of their fifth, eighth, and 14th amendment rights under the United States Constitution and the New Jersey Constitution. Specifically, the case states the inmates at Cumberland County Jail were denied masks, cleaning materials or services, proper nutrition, social distancing and testing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“To avoid spreading the deadly virus, protective face masks are almost universally required indoors, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizers and cleaning products have become standard protocol, and schools and offices where social distancing is difficult or impossible have operated remotely,” the complaint reads. “At the direction of medical and scientific experts, citizens and businesses have argued vociferously that these safety measures must be implemented in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. But for those incarcerated, the ability to take these simple steps to protect themselves and others is impossible.”
They stated that because of the warden, COVID-19 has spread “unchecked” throughout the jail inmate and population and corrections officers.
The union representing corrections officers at the jail, PBA Local 231, supported the suit against the county and had filed a similar suit last year.
Pollock said that the recent death of an inmate and of corrections officer, Luis Andjuar, due to COVID-19 added to the urgency to resolve the case.
In a post to its Facebook page on May 4, union attorney Stuart Alterman said that Warren openly admitted in federal court that the county jail had no COVID-19 policy.
“Warden Warren said in public what we believed all along,” Alterman said in the post. “That the county jail had no policy, no leadership, and no clue on how to handle CVD19 [sic]...This is literally a cartoon government.”
Andjuar, who was born in Vineland and raised in Buena Vista Township, according to his obituary, died in January.
“The death of Luis Andjuar could have been prevented,” Alterman wrote. “Gross arrogance, incompetence, and other words I cannot say publicly led to this tragic outcome.”
Pollock said that the agreement for the master came at the end of the 10th day of trial just as he was ready to make closing arguments. Both sides met with Magistrate Karen Williams and worked out the details.
"There are difficulties, which we acknowledge, in running a jail," Pollock said. "On the other hand you have specific duties under the 14th amendment to take care of your inmates."
Pollock said that coming up with the person who will be appointed the jail master will be difficult as the scientific and medical understanding of COVID-19 continues to evolve. Possible options include former lawyers or judges, or even a member of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
