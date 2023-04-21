UPPER TOWNSHIP — About 1,000 pounds of explosives will tend to make an impression.

That’s how much went into the implosion of the main boiler building of the former B.L. England power plant in Beesleys Point on Friday morning.

People from Ventnor and Galloway Township said they could hear the explosion a little after 9:30 a.m.

“That’s a pretty loud boom,” said Chad Parks, an executive vice president with Beesleys Point Development Group LLC, the company that purchased the property with plans to develop it.

He said the charges were placed across six stories of the building, in 145 different locations. There was an initial blast, followed a split second later by the deeper, louder report that folded the building in upon itself.

In September, when the company imploded the cooling tower at the site, it briefly appeared to have fallen short, as the structure dropped down with the initial blast, but a significant portion remained standing for half of a minute as a crack developed and the structure collapsed the rest of the way.

Friday implosion will leave power plant smokestack standing UPPER TOWNSHIP – A large-scale implosion will still take out structures at the former B.L. E…

That was not what was supposed to happen, Parks said Friday, although he said he tried to remain stoic and not let on at the time.

“The cooling tower was not supposed to sit down, and sit for 27 seconds, and then turn and come down,” he said.

The Friday implosion went off without a hitch, he said.

“It’s exactly what we intended to happen,” he said as the dust cloud drifted across the Great Egg Harbor Bay toward Somers Point.

But the implosion almost needed to be delayed. He said two men sought to steal some of the explosives out of the building during the night Wednesday. They were interrupted before they were able to, he said, with one man held on site until State Police arrived, while the other was arrested at a convenience store later Thursday morning.

A State Police spokesperson did not immediately have any information about the arrests Friday morning.

Second implosion set to take down B.L. England landmark UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County landmark is set to go away soon, with the coming demoliti…

Parks told those gathered to watch the implosion from a gravel landing that was once the foot of the Beesleys Point toll bridge that the charges had all been inspected by experts and everything was ready to go ahead as planned. He suggested the two men accused of attempting to steal explosives from the site may have been at the site other times, possibly gathering material to sell as scrap.

Controlled Demolition Inc. performed the implosion. State Police closed the road leading to the site to vehicles but allowed people to walk up for a better view. Crowds also gathered across the bay in Somers Point.

There were helicopters and at least one drone in the air, and a line of boats in the bay just outside the exclusion zone. Some were there with their children, and several men who used to work at the power plant gathered to watch their former worksite disappear, swapping stories of the old days. They each declined to be interviewed.

The plant had been in operation since 1961, powered by coal and diesel.

The former owners backed away from a plan to change the operations to natural gas as a battle over permits needed to run a pipeline through the preserved Pinelands stretched on for years.

Operations at the plant shut down in May 2019, after which an extensive remediation began.

Shutting Down Nuclear Plants Could Cost Thousands of U.S. Lives as Pollutants Rise TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even as many U.S. nuclear reactors reach the end of their estimated life spans, the country still gets nearly 20% of its power from these sites.

The tallest landmark at the site remained after the implosion. The original plan was to also take down the huge smokestack, one of the tallest structures in the region. That appears to be the structure in which people are the most interested, Parks said. Now, he expects to take the tower down in the summer.

“The timing wasn’t right for all the preparations,” he said. “We were rushing it to try to get it complete.”

The delay will be safer, he said. He also raised the possibility of a big send-off, possibly allowing people to spray paint messages on the base of the tower and auctioning off the right to push the button for that implosion.

The development company has not publicly discussed plans for the site, but township officials have mentioned a large-scale hotel, marina and residential units on the waterfront property. The township has declared the site an area in need of redevelopment.

Parks said the development group will be ready to unveil plans in about three months.

One project that has been discussed publicly has drawn opposition from some quarters. A substation for the controversial Ocean Wind 1 offshore wind power farm is planned for the property, on the site where the plant’s coal pile once stood.

Many in the area oppose offshore wind development, and let Township Committee members know their feelings as the substation was under discussion.

After the implosion, a dark gray cloud slowly dissipated, leaving an enormous pile of twisted steel behind.

B.L. England boilder building implosion