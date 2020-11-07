Massive choppers around the Wildwoods part of utility upgrade this weekend

The staging area for the project will be in an abandoned amusement park and go-kart track DeClemente described as the place with the old gorilla. That landmark is gone, but longtime Wildwood visitors will remember the onetime Boardwalk attraction that marked “Islander Fun Time” before it collapsed.

But the spacious former park will provide highway access and a staging area for the helicopters, with or without George the Gorilla.

“The most wonderful part is, everything we do will not require us to cross residential areas or roadways,” DeClemente said in a phone interview. The helicopter crews instead will have a short ride over the back bays to reach the project areas.

In some places, he said, the work will be completed entirely by air.

The sky cranes will be on site for about a week, he said, with the project continuing after that with the smaller helicopters. DeClemente said the utility wanted to get the first section of the project completed before there was much chance of winter storms.

The first step will be flying the caissons into place, which will provide the footing for the taller steel monopoles that will be used in the work.