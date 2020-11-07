Massive choppers around the Wildwoods part of utility upgrade this weekend

WEST WILDWOOD — Work is underway on a project to install new electric lines connecting the Wildwoods to Middle Township, but the project may become much more noticeable starting Saturday.
That’s when the contractor working with Atlantic City Electric is set to start using massive sky-crane helicopters to deliver materials for the project. The vehicles look something like enormous dragonflies and can carry loads of up to 20,000 pounds.
The 4-mile project will replace the lines that currently run from Middle Township along the route of a former railroad and into West Wildwood. According to John DeClemente, the project manager, the new lines will have a higher capacity, be better able to withstand storms and mean fewer power outages in the Wildwoods.
The work is part of a massive project aimed at improving the resiliency of the power grid. The wooden power lines and steel towers that run across the marshy stretch known as Grassy Sound Island will be replaced with new steel poles that can withstand winds up to 120 mph.
According to power company officials, the use of helicopters will reduce the impact on environmentally sensitive areas.
“We want to be good custodians,” DeClemente said.
Smaller helicopters have already been on site, he said, and some work will continue with those after the sky cranes have done their job. The entire project should be completed by May, he said.
The staging area for the project will be in an abandoned amusement park and go-kart track DeClemente described as the place with the old gorilla. That landmark is gone, but longtime Wildwood visitors will remember the onetime Boardwalk attraction that marked “Islander Fun Time” before it collapsed.
But the spacious former park will provide highway access and a staging area for the helicopters, with or without George the Gorilla.
“The most wonderful part is, everything we do will not require us to cross residential areas or roadways,” DeClemente said in a phone interview. The helicopter crews instead will have a short ride over the back bays to reach the project areas.
In some places, he said, the work will be completed entirely by air.
The sky cranes will be on site for about a week, he said, with the project continuing after that with the smaller helicopters. DeClemente said the utility wanted to get the first section of the project completed before there was much chance of winter storms.
The first step will be flying the caissons into place, which will provide the footing for the taller steel monopoles that will be used in the work.
The project will improve electricity reliability and reduce the duration and frequency of outages for 24,000 customers, according to officials with the utility. The new lines will be better able to withstand major storms and hurricanes.
The existing lines were built in 1955, according to a fact sheet on the project.
“We have performed regular maintenance on the line over the decades, however, this planned project is essential to help meet the ongoing energy needs of our customers in the area,” according to the fact sheet.
The lines will run on steel poles between 70 and 80 feet tall, with taller poles where the lines cross the channel into West Wildwood.
Some sections of the work are being completed by ground-based crews. Power company officials said the work was undertaken in the offseason to reduce the impact on traffic.
The cost of the project is estimated at about $14 million and is part of a series of projects to make the area’s power grid more resilient to storms.
“Across our service area, we are continuing to see the impacts of more frequent and more severe weather driven by climate change,” reads a statement on the Atlantic City Electric webpage. “We are continually analyzing the local energy grid to identify critical infrastructure projects to help communities across South Jersey become more resilient to the impacts of storms and hurricanes.”
Atlantic City Electric is a subsidiary of Exelon Corp.
