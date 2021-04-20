Massive bayfront project planned for beleaguered Marina Bay Towers site

The application describes the development of Ocean Bay Spires as the financial linchpin that makes the private financing available to rehabilitate and renovate the former Marina Bay Towers, now being called Ocean Bay Vistas.

The property has been at the center of a knot of lawsuits dating back to 2006, including lawsuits seeking money for the Payment in Lieu of Taxation agreement dating from the original construction. Both the legal history and the building’s ownership is extremely complicated. At one point, one company of which Cocoziello is a principal had filed to foreclose on another Cocoziello company.

There were complaints about the operation of Marina Bay Towers almost since its completion. Cocoziello cited damage from Sandy, but news reports indicate issues were raised well before the storm, some dating from soon after the building opened in 2000.

Last spring, the city announced a restructuring plan that would end about 16 years of litigation over the building. The second building is part of that agreement.

In a statement to residents about the settlement released in May 2020, Rosenello said the city sought to protect the taxpayers and the residents of Marina Bay Towers. The proposal offered the best hope for the existing building to finally be repaired, he wrote.

“The lawsuits and litigation that have surrounded Marina Bay Towers started long before my term as mayor,” Rosenello wrote in May of 2020. “One of my top priorities since becoming mayor was to extricate the city from these lawsuits in the best way possible.”