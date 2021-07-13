 Skip to main content
Massachusetts man struck and killed on White Horse Pike
ABSECON — Police are investigating a Sunday car accident that killed a Massachusetts man on U.S. Route 30 (White Horse Pike).

Officers responded to the intersection of Route 30 and Station Avenue shortly after midnight for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, police said. The initial investigation revealed that a GMC Envoy, driven by 46-year-old Dipesh Patel, was traveling west on Route 30 when it struck 58-year-old Christopher Burtt as he was crossing the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, but it is believed that Burtt crossed against the traffic signal, police said. Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department, Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667 ext. 858.

