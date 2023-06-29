EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Trinity Justice Unity Lodge #79 of Free and Accepted Masons recently awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to local students. The scholarships were funded by the Justice Lodge #285 F & AM Educational Trust and were awarded on June 13.
The recipients were Logan Roesch, a graduate of Cedar Creek High School, who received a $28,000 scholarship; Sawyer Widecrantz, a graduate of St. Augustine Prep, who was awarded an $18,000 scholarship; and Russell and Ryan Galarita, both Egg Harbor Township High School graduates. Each received $2,000 scholarships and will be attending Atlantic Cape.
