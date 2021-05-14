Masks to stay on in public indoor settings, Gov. Murphy says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have gone in the past month from being a state with the highest per capita hospitalizations and fatalities... it has dropped over the last couple of weeks 78% on the key metrics," Murphy said. "And a big part of that reason is folks are getting vaccinated and folks are doing the right thing."

The nationwide campaign to get people vaccinated has also paid off. U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

After the CDC's announcement Thursday, President Joe Biden said it was a great day for America.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," Biden said. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”

As for private indoor settings and outdoor events for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, face coverings aren't necessary.

"As it relates to folks (being) outdoors, being among other vaccinated persons, I think we can do away with our masks," Murphy said. "I think if it's an indoor activity that's personal in nature, a birthday party, a graduation, in your home with your loved ones and with folks you know, not wearing a mask feels like something to us is also responsible."