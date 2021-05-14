Masks to stay on in public indoor settings, Gov. Murphy says

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance, easing up on mask wearing for fully vaccinated people, New Jersey is not ready to ditch face coverings in public settings, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.
"If you're in a business or a public setting we’re not there yet, we’re frankly not there yet," Murphy said Friday during a vaccination event in East Orange, Essex County. "... We’re not trying to win any popularity contests, we’re trying to keep people healthy and save lives."
Murphy said his main reasoning for holding on to the mask mandate is because it's not fair to workers in public settings to distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated patrons.
"If you're in ShopRite, in a hardware store, we can't put the burden on the guy or gal working there to try to be the arbiter of who is vaccinated and who is not," Murphy said.
Ditching the masks too soon could also derail the progress New Jersey has made over the last month.
"We’ve broken the back of this thing and we have the chance to drive this into the ground if we can only hang on for a few more weeks," Murphy said.
Murphy said the state saw a 78% decrease in key COVID-19 metrics, which include tests, deaths, cases and hospitalizations, over the course of the last month.
"We have gone in the past month from being a state with the highest per capita hospitalizations and fatalities... it has dropped over the last couple of weeks 78% on the key metrics," Murphy said. "And a big part of that reason is folks are getting vaccinated and folks are doing the right thing."
The nationwide campaign to get people vaccinated has also paid off. U.S. virus cases are at their lowest rate since September, deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.
After the CDC's announcement Thursday, President Joe Biden said it was a great day for America.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," Biden said. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”
As for private indoor settings and outdoor events for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, face coverings aren't necessary.
"As it relates to folks (being) outdoors, being among other vaccinated persons, I think we can do away with our masks," Murphy said. "I think if it's an indoor activity that's personal in nature, a birthday party, a graduation, in your home with your loved ones and with folks you know, not wearing a mask feels like something to us is also responsible."
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said as of Friday, nearly 3.6 million New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated. She also said 4.7 million residents have received at least one dose.
On Thursday, 2,600 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine statewide after the CDC OK'd its emergency administration to that age group on Wednesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
