Masks no longer required in Atlantic City buildings starting Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — Masks will not longer be required in city buildings starting Wednesday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced.
According to a release from the city, the decision was made Tuesday due to the continued increase in vaccination rates state and county-wide and also to come in compliance with state and federal public health guidelines.
The Atlantic City Department of Health, in coordination with the Atlantic County Department of Health, will continue to monitor state and county-wide COVID-19 metrics.
Atlantic County reported only 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
