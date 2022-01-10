Masks in New Jersey schools to stay; Sweeney tables pandemic powers bill

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he plans to continue the mandate requiring masks in schools despite discord from parents and Republican lawmakers.
Murphy made his announcement the day before the executive powers granted him are set to expire after a bid to renew them was thwarted in the Senate by outgoing Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweeney.
Sweeney tabled the legislation after hearing discord from Republican lawmakers over Murphy's decision to continue the in-school mask mandate, which they said was without their knowledge.
“We were not informed of them taking this action today, and we will not move these resolutions today,” Sweeney said.
Murphy, however, insisted masks are still needed. During the governor's media briefing Monday, state Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said children are making up more of COVID-positive patients in New Jersey's hospitals, with two children recently dying because of the disease.
Data used during the briefing showed infections in the final days of 2021 between students and staff at state schools were at previously unseen levels.
Murphy said his administration is committed to keeping schools open despite the omicron swell, adding that virtual classrooms long-term do not benefit their students.
"These requirements, again, give us no joy, but they're the only responsible course of action at this time," Murphy said.
Executive pandemic powers were given to Murphy as part of a deal to end the public health emergency in June, when terminating the emergency declaration would strip the governor of the powers provided by law.
As part of the legislation approved by legislative lawmakers last year, Murphy's powers are set to expire Tuesday. Murphy said he hoped New Jersey would be in a petition where its school mask mandate could expire with his executive powers, but that isn't the case with omicron disrupting success with containing the virus.
"We cannot responsibly, in the teeth of this tsunami, change gears in this," Murphy said.
A long list of bills up for a vote by lawmakers Monday originally included legislation that would have extended Murphy's executive powers. Murphy originally asked for a 90-day extension, which was shot down by legislators in the Senate Health and Assembly Appropriations committees, who agreed instead to extend the powers 45 days.
Several Republicans debated Murphy's comments from his media briefing.
“It’s a bit unconscionable that the governor feels comfortable circumventing each and every one of us,” Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen, told Sweeney. “Our phones and legislative email addresses are blowing up, with people asking, 'What is our role?’ Are we legislators, or are we not?”
The state's mask mandate has been criticized throughout the pandemic by parents and lawmakers, a majority of which are Republicans, who say the governor is hampering parental choices for their children. State education entities, however, feel it's the best decision, especially while omicron continues to tally case numbers not seen since the coronavirus first appeared in China in late 2019.
It is unclear how pulling the bill for vote will affect the mandate. It's also unclear whether Murphy would consider declaring another public health emergency to retain it.
New Jersey Education Association officials Monday applauded Murphy and state health officials for their commitment to keeping students' faces in masks, with hopes that doing so helps flatten the curve and helps drastically reduce caseloads.
"Everyone is eager for the day that masks and other COVID safety measures are no longer necessary and the best way to achieve that is for New Jersey to continue following all of the school safety measures currently recommended for schools, including masking, social distancing and vaccination for all who are eligible," NJEA officials said in a statement, adding that they'll continue to advocate for enforcing preventative measures.
Keeping masks on kids in schools and day care centers is also important to continue because New Jersey hospitals are seeing more children being hospitalized for COVID-19, Persichilli said.
The health commissioner said the state's pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 is at its highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, with two children also dying from the infection.
Eighty-two hospitalized children have tested positive for the virus, 27 of which were initially admitted for severe symptoms.
Nationally, 1,000 children have died from the virus, recently making it one of the top causes of death in children ages 5 to 11, Persichilli said.
Most COVID-related deaths happen in those 65 years or older, Persichilli said, but the virus is now beginning to reach unvaccinated children, or those too young and not yet eligible to be given one of the three approved shots.
Persichilli said new CDC data shows that teens between 12 and 17 are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized for the virus than their vaccinated counterparts.
Nearly 500,000 children under age 5 are not eligible for a vaccine yet, which is why Persichilli on Monday called on parents to surround children in that age group with vaccinated individuals, helping protect them since they're the most vulnerable youth group for severe illness.
Politico contributed to this report.
