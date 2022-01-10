Masks in New Jersey schools to stay; Sweeney tables pandemic powers bill

The state's mask mandate has been criticized throughout the pandemic by parents and lawmakers, a majority of which are Republicans, who say the governor is hampering parental choices for their children. State education entities, however, feel it's the best decision, especially while omicron continues to tally case numbers not seen since the coronavirus first appeared in China in late 2019.

It is unclear how pulling the bill for vote will affect the mandate. It's also unclear whether Murphy would consider declaring another public health emergency to retain it.

New Jersey Education Association officials Monday applauded Murphy and state health officials for their commitment to keeping students' faces in masks, with hopes that doing so helps flatten the curve and helps drastically reduce caseloads.

"Everyone is eager for the day that masks and other COVID safety measures are no longer necessary and the best way to achieve that is for New Jersey to continue following all of the school safety measures currently recommended for schools, including masking, social distancing and vaccination for all who are eligible," NJEA officials said in a statement, adding that they'll continue to advocate for enforcing preventative measures.