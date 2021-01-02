Slow Motion 59 was held Friday in Absecon. The annual slow-motion football event has been held for nearly six decades in all kinds of weather, including snow, rain, frigid temperatures and, this year, COVID-19 regulations. Participants wore masks at all times. Former Absecon Mayor Pete Elco and West Atlantic City resident John Glassey served as team captains. Andrew Carmen, of Galloway Township, was awarded most valuable player. David Carmen, also of Galloway, refereed the game.
Masks added to annual slow-motion football game in Absecon
