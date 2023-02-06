MULLICA TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a masked man who they say robbed a local deli at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The suspect demanded money from a employee at the Elwood Deli in the 4500 block of the White Horse Pike around 9:08 p.m.

The suspect also demanded money from another person inside the store, police said on Monday.

Police did not say if the second person was a store employee or shopper.

The man allegedly left the store in an unknown direction, police said.

He's described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with olive skin. Besides his mask, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a gray hood and black pants, sneakers and gloves, police said.

The man should be considered armed if he's seen, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and not approach him, police said.

Information about the case, which can be anonymous, can be provided to police at 609-561-7600 ext. 150.