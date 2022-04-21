Maryland driver killed after hitting tree in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Maryland man was killed in a Monday afternoon single-vehicle car crash on the Black Horse Pike.
Township police responded to the crash on the highway's eastbound side, near milepost 42, at about 4 p.m. Responding officers found a 2006 Jaguar S-Type off the road, having struck a tree, police said.
The driver, Thomas Eugene Rogers, 51, of Halethorpe, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rogers was the vehicle's only occupant, police said.
Eastbound traffic near the crash site was closed for about two and a half hours, police said.
