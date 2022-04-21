 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maryland driver killed after hitting tree in Hamilton Township

  • 0
Carousel Icon Vehicle Crash
Press illustration

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Maryland man was killed in a Monday afternoon single-vehicle car crash on the Black Horse Pike.

Township police responded to the crash on the highway's eastbound side, near milepost 42, at about 4 p.m. Responding officers found a 2006 Jaguar S-Type off the road, having struck a tree, police said.

The driver, Thomas Eugene Rogers, 51, of Halethorpe, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rogers was the vehicle's only occupant, police said.

Eastbound traffic near the crash site was closed for about two and a half hours, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

CERN Large Hadron Collider set to be turned on again in search of dark matter

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News