Mary J. Blige to perform at Atlantic City mayor's inaugural gala after party

ATLANTIC CITY — Singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige will host the official after party for Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s “Together We Rise” Inaugural Gala on June 4 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, organizers said Thursday.

“Blige is beloved by so many across the world, and her visit to Atlantic City to attend my inaugural gala is a true privilege,” Small said.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the city’s youth programs.

Entertainment at the gala will include a live performance by Darchele Todd & Ascension Music Co., along with music by DJ Doc B of Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM, organizers said.

The after party will include music by “The Prince of New York” DJ Self (Power 105.1 FM) and “The Handz That Rockz the Tables” DJ Marty Geez.

Blige also will introduce her new Sun Goddess wines during the event.

Blige has eight multiplatinum albums, multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

Tickets for the “Together We Rise” gala are $300 per person and can be purchased at masterpieceadvertising.com/gala2022 or by mailing a check to Greater Atlantic City Youth Association Inc. at P.O. box 7517, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.

Sponsorships for the gala range from $600 to $50,000. All sponsorship levels include a “VIP Sponsor Reception” in the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s. For more information, call Shurlana Stewart at 609-992-9535 or email mayormartysmallgala2022@gmail.com.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

