 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mary J. Blige to perform at Atlantic City mayor's inaugural gala after party

  • 0
Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige will perform at the after party for Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s “Together We Rise” Inaugural Ball on June 4.

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — Singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige will host the official after party for Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s “Together We Rise” Inaugural Gala on June 4 at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, organizers said Thursday.

“Blige is beloved by so many across the world, and her visit to Atlantic City to attend my inaugural gala is a true privilege,” Small said.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit the Greater Atlantic City Youth Association, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the city’s youth programs.

Entertainment at the gala will include a live performance by Darchele Todd & Ascension Music Co., along with music by DJ Doc B of Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM, organizers said.

The after party will include music by “The Prince of New York” DJ Self (Power 105.1 FM) and “The Handz That Rockz the Tables” DJ Marty Geez.

Blige also will introduce her new Sun Goddess wines during the event.

People are also reading…

Blige has eight multiplatinum albums, multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums.

Tickets for the “Together We Rise” gala are $300 per person and can be purchased at masterpieceadvertising.com/gala2022 or by mailing a check to Greater Atlantic City Youth Association Inc. at P.O. box 7517, Atlantic City, NJ 08404.

Sponsorships for the gala range from $600 to $50,000. All sponsorship levels include a “VIP Sponsor Reception” in the Waterfront Conference Center at Harrah’s. For more information, call Shurlana Stewart at 609-992-9535 or email mayormartysmallgala2022@gmail.com.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News