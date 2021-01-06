Marty Small Sr. sworn in as Atlantic City mayor, faces another election this year

ATLANTIC CITY — Democrat Marty Small Sr., 46, was sworn in for a one-year term as Atlantic City’s mayor Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy via the internet.
"In 2021, the city will be coming back with a vengeance" once vaccines bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and tourism can flourish again, Small said during the ceremony.
"No mayor has had to deal with the things I have had to deal with," Small said of his time in office as interim mayor since October 2019, when he was appointed to the position by City Council after former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and resigned.
Small said that included coming in as a result of his predecessor's criminal controversy, then facing a change-in-government referendum that would have upended the political structure in the city for all 10 elected officials.
It also included, he said, handling the disappointing rioting in the city that followed national civil unrest in the spring.
Residents voted against the change in government in a special election in May. Small won the July primary with 66% of the vote, he said, and the general election in November with 70% of the vote.
During the ceremony, Small did not talk about the events unfolding in Washington, but in a phone interview afterward he said the takeover of the Capitol was "an utter embarrassment to our nation and the world."
"This is someone who cannot accept the results of an election," Small said of President Donald Trump. "There are always winners and losers in elections, from the class president in elementary school to the White House. To have one of the most sacred and secure buildings in our nation under attack ... speaks to the character of (Trump)."
Small said he hopes and prays we can "rebound as a country."
Murphy did refer to the protesters taking over Congress in his remarks, calling Wednesday a great day in Atlantic City but a dark day in American history.
Even after prevailing in November, Small must now campaign in a 2021 election for what would be his first four-year term as mayor.
He said he will focus this year on continuing to bring grant money to the city for road improvements and other infrastructure projects. He said he also will offer an olive branch to his opponents.
At the same time, he faces a continuing pandemic that has devastated employment in the casino and tourism industries, and the city's longstanding financial crisis and continued state oversight.
Next year will be the fifth election Small has run in two years, said his chief of staff Ernest Coursey, who is also an Atlantic County commissioner.
State oversight of the city is set to expire this year, but Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has said there is still more to accomplish before the seaside resort returns to self-governance. Oliver oversees the state takeover.
Atlantic City has made financial strides since the state takeover began, most notably by reducing its annual operating budget by 11.5% since 2016.
For 2020, city government adopted a $210.7 million operating budget that included the second municipal property tax decrease in five years.
Conversely, the city’s long-term debt obligation has increased. In 2015, the year before the takeover legislation was passed, the city’s total debt was $247.89 million. In 2019, the most recent year for which data was available, Atlantic City’s total debt was $357.82 million.
The coronavirus pandemic severely disrupted the local and regional economy. Murphy ordered the closure of the city’s nine casinos in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ensuing job losses — the industry employed nearly 26,000 people before the closures — played a large part in the Atlantic City-Hammonton metro area having among the country’s highest unemployment rates.
The casinos were able to reopen in the summer, but under restrictions that have kept them from returning to full employment.
