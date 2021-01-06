Marty Small Sr. sworn in as Atlantic City mayor, faces another election this year

"This is someone who cannot accept the results of an election," Small said of President Donald Trump. "There are always winners and losers in elections, from the class president in elementary school to the White House. To have one of the most sacred and secure buildings in our nation under attack ... speaks to the character of (Trump)."

Small said he hopes and prays we can "rebound as a country."

Murphy did refer to the protesters taking over Congress in his remarks, calling Wednesday a great day in Atlantic City but a dark day in American history.

Even after prevailing in November, Small must now campaign in a 2021 election for what would be his first four-year term as mayor.

He said he will focus this year on continuing to bring grant money to the city for road improvements and other infrastructure projects. He said he also will offer an olive branch to his opponents.

At the same time, he faces a continuing pandemic that has devastated employment in the casino and tourism industries, and the city's longstanding financial crisis and continued state oversight.

Next year will be the fifth election Small has run in two years, said his chief of staff Ernest Coursey, who is also an Atlantic County commissioner.