Martin Luther King Day celebrations go virtual across South Jersey

Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz will miss the annual march to the Civil Rights Garden during this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

Still, Shabazz believes the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP has done a great job ensuring the spirit of the holiday will be maintained during a series of virtual programs Sunday and Monday.

“I think it’s going to be different, but it’s still going to have the flavor of Dr. King (Day) and the solemn nature and celebratory nature,” said Shabazz, who is also the president of the NAACP chapter. “There’s a new administration coming in, and I think people are feeling hopeful. And I am really blessed to have a talented group of young people who are helping me put together this virtual piece.”

The NAACP’s King Day observances will begin Sunday night with an online dance party and fundraiser. Held from 7 to 9 p.m., the fundraiser will feature music from DJ Butta. Spots are limited, and the chapter is asking those who attend for a $25 donation.

Vineland Martin Luther King celebration postponed VINELAND — The Vineland African American Community Development Corp.'s Rev. Dr. Martin Luthe…

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}