Martin Luther King Day celebrations go virtual across South Jersey
Martin Luther King Day celebrations go virtual across South Jersey

MLK Day in Atlantic City

Children who led Atlantic City’s 45th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day walk to the city’s Civil Rights Garden in 2017 listen during the Jan. 16 ceremony.

 Press archives

Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz will miss the annual march to the Civil Rights Garden during this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities.

Still, Shabazz believes the Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP has done a great job ensuring the spirit of the holiday will be maintained during a series of virtual programs Sunday and Monday.

“I think it’s going to be different, but it’s still going to have the flavor of Dr. King (Day) and the solemn nature and celebratory nature,” said Shabazz, who is also the president of the NAACP chapter. “There’s a new administration coming in, and I think people are feeling hopeful. And I am really blessed to have a talented group of young people who are helping me put together this virtual piece.”

The NAACP’s King Day observances will begin Sunday night with an online dance party and fundraiser. Held from 7 to 9 p.m., the fundraiser will feature music from DJ Butta. Spots are limited, and the chapter is asking those who attend for a $25 donation.

Instead of its annual march to the Civil Rights Garden, the chapter on Monday will hold a virtual program from noon to 1:30 p.m. This year’s keynote speaker will be Kerwin Webb, pastor at Second Baptist Church of Asbury Park and president of the Greater Red Bank Area NAACP. It will broadcast on WEHA-FM Gospel 88.7/100.3. The NAACP will have links to the program on its social media pages.

Under normal circumstances, the program would have been held at St. James AME Church on New York Avenue.

Ending the celebration will be the Atlantic City chapter’s first annual Radiothon Fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Like the program, it will be broadcast live on WEHA.

Funds raised will go toward chapter operations and preparations for the NAACP’s national convention, which the city will host in July 2022.

Though the Radiothon fundraiser is the first for the organization, Shabazz said its early success will likely make it a regular part of the holiday program.

“The executive committee likes it, and really, we’re getting such a good response” he said. “Even before we’ve started, people have sent in checks, and we’re going to of course read their names off (during the Radiothon). I think it’s going to be an annual part of (the program).”

MLK Day in Atlantic City

 Monday January 16 2017 The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP hosts the 45th annual Walk and Dr. King Holiday commemoration. The walk started at the MLK community school and proceeded to the civil rights garden at Stockton University's Carnegie Hall and then to the St. James AME, where speakers will discussed 'civil rights justice under Trump.' (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Stockton University's 17th annual MLK Day of Service

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 30. To register for a virtual project, visit stockton.edu/MLKDay.

A.C. NAACP MLK Weekend Dance Party and Fundraiser

7-9 p.m. Sunday. For more information or to make a donation, visit naacpatlanticcity.com.

A.C. NAACP MLK Program

Noon-1:30 p.m. Monday. Program will be broadcast on WEHA-FM Gospel 88.7/100.3 and the Atlantic City NAACP's social media pages.

Atlantic City NAACP MLK Radiothon and Fundraiser

2-5 p.m. Monday. Program will be broadcast on WEHA.

Cape May County NAACP's MLK Day Virtual Community Celebration

1 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 609-675-4995.

Vineland MLK observance

The Vineland African American Community Development Corp.'s MLK celebration and breakfast has been postponed until Feb. 27 at the Academy of Healthcare Excellence, 17 W. Landis Ave.

A second, alternative date will be March 27, the organization said.

For more information, email vaacdc@yahoo.com or call 856-297-4705.

Breaking News