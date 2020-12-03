Martin J. Herman, former government spokesperson in NJ and writer of Brigantine newsletter, dies at 81

“When she got out, he quit,” said his wife, Regina Iorio Herman, known as Jeanne.

He and Jeanne married in 1960. Three years later, they moved to Haddon Township, Camden County, where they raised five children. He maintained a vacation home in Brigantine and enjoyed spending time there with family, especially his 10 grandchildren.

In retirement, he wrote the City of Brigantine’s newsletter for several years.

“He was paid $40 per issue,” said his son Martin J. Herman, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. “The newsletter came out quarterly. He loved it. It got him up in the morning.”

His wife described her husband as “friendly, happy, loving, selfless and interested in people.”

“He was crazy about the grandkids; a toy train collector who loved to go to train shows; and he lived for the family,” his wife said. He enjoyed the beach, following the Philly sports teams, taking day trips by car and spending a month each winter in Naples, Florida.

For 57 years, he was an usher each Sunday at St. Rose of Lima Church in Haddon Heights.