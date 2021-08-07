Martin F. McKernan Jr., Camden lawyer and prolific public servant, dies at 75 in LBI

“Marty’s 50 years in the legal world, and his commitment to the city have been unmatched, his benevolence to his fellow man and his integrity in everything he did was unparalleled,” former Camden Mayor Dana Redd said in a statement.

Born Sept. 24, 1945, McKernan grew up in Camden and Haddonfield. He graduated from St. Joseph’s Prep in 1963, and, after a short stop at St. Francis Seminary in Loretto, Pa., graduated from St. Joseph’s University in 1968.

He earned his law degree from Georgetown University in 1971 and went on to become, at 29, the youngest Camden city attorney ever. Afterward, he became a partner with his father, Martin F. McKernan, and friend Jim Godino at McKernan, McKernan & Godino; a commissioner for the Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority; and a trustee for, among many others, the Camden Center for Law and Social Justice and the Camden Free Public Library.

“I learned more from him, sitting in his office, than I ever did in law school,” Godino said.

While rarely totally off the clock — he took client calls on nearly every vacation — McKernan liked to make and share Manhattans with friends, watch British TV shows, travel to Europe and the Caribbean, and quote Winston Churchill.