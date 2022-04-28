 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marmora Volunteer Fire Company members tour former power plant

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday toured the site of the former B.L. England power station in the Beesleys Point section.

The plant, which included coal-fired and diesel turbines, closed in 2019, after which cleanup operations began. Last year, the site was purchased by Beesleys Point Development, LLC for an undisclosed sum, with plans to eventually develop the sprawling property. Plans include a 100-plus room hotel and marina.

In the meantime, the demolition is expected to take years.

“Firefighters toured the plant to be aware of possible dangers and changes to the site,” reads a statement from the volunteer fire company.

The now-idle plant includes some of the largest buildings in the township. Marmora Fire Chief Jay Newman, who also serves on Township Committee, said the former plant is regularly patrolled by security and there is no public access.

Eventually, the huge cooling tower and smokestack are expected to be removed. Some local residents have lamented the loss of the smokestack, which is visible for miles across the Great Egg Harbor Bay.

The smokestack had been replaced in 1987, with a design said to resemble a lighthouse.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

