Marmora Volunteer Fire Company members tour former power plant

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Members of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company on Tuesday toured the site of the former B.L. England power station in the Beesleys Point section.
The plant, which included coal-fired and diesel turbines, closed in 2019, after which cleanup operations began. Last year, the site was purchased by Beesleys Point Development, LLC for an undisclosed sum, with plans to eventually develop the sprawling property. Plans include a 100-plus room hotel and marina.
In the meantime, the demolition is expected to take years.
“Firefighters toured the plant to be aware of possible dangers and changes to the site,” reads a statement from the volunteer fire company.
The now-idle plant includes some of the largest buildings in the township. Marmora Fire Chief Jay Newman, who also serves on Township Committee, said the former plant is regularly patrolled by security and there is no public access.
Eventually, the huge cooling tower and smokestack are expected to be removed. Some local residents have lamented the loss of the smokestack, which is visible for miles across the Great Egg Harbor Bay.
People are also reading…
The smokestack had been replaced in 1987, with a design said to resemble a lighthouse.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.