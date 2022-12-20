Marmora cow remains at large

UPPER TOWNSHIP – In the 19th century American West, range wars flared over where cattle could roam, and who could claim ownership when they did.

In 21st century Marmora, a mostly residential section of Upper Township, there is only one head of cattle roaming the open range, and she appears determined to remain at large.

A recently story about the cow, which has been loose since the summer and named Mootilda by a neighbor who has been feeding her, drew a strong reaction from readers who called and emailed with suggestions for where the cow could be taken, or offers to adopt her.

There had already been some attempts to corral the animal. On Monday, there was another plan to fence Mootilda in, but the cow was a no-show.

Caitlin Cimini, the founder and president of the Rancho Relaxo in Woodstown, Salem County, said she was set to trap Mootilda on Monday.

“I’ve been in touch with her person,” she said in a phone message. She did not respond to messages on Monday or Tuesday asking for more information.

Anne Merrill, a Marmora resident, does not own the cow, but she has been providing it with food and water since the summer, and working to find a home for the animal where she will not end up as beef.

But the cow has not been back. On Monday and Tuesday, Merrill said she had not seen her. Late last week, the cow walked about five miles to a nearby farm, where the owner keeps a longhorn bull and some cows.

“She went to visit her boyfriend,” was how Merrill put it. But as of Monday, the cow was not at that farm, either, she said.

The farmer did not respond to a message asking for an interview, but in a video posted to Facebook, he said the cow arrived at night and stayed nearby. He has since removed the video.

He made clear, while the video was posted, that he was not the owner of the cow, either. He said he would not allow a cow to wander away, presenting a danger to both the animal and human beings. The cow has been cited as the cause of one traffic accident over the summer.

There have been other attempts to capture the cow, but so far they have not been successful.

“She’s huge and stubborn,” said Linda Gentille, who leads Shore Animal Control, which handles animal control under a contract with the township. “She doesn’t want to be caught.”

Several township officials, and Gentille, have so far declined to identify the cow’s original owner. Merrill suggested there could be charges of animal neglect filed against the owner, but did not have any details.

Gentille said that would be up to the State Police. The Woodbine Barracks handles police services for Upper Township.

“The State Police are currently investigating,” she said.

Sgt. Alejandro Goez with the State Police public information unit, was unfamiliar with the case when contacted on Monday and did not have any information about an investigation.

Capturing a cow with an estimated weight of 800 pounds and a habit of going where she pleases is more difficult than many realize, Gentille said, citing another incident in northern New Jersey where it took four months to capture a roaming cow.

“We just don’t want to see anything bad happen to her,” Gentille said. “She’s having a good life, if she would just stay out of the street.”